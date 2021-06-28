COVID-19: How many vaccines have SE Minnesota counties administered? See the latest numbers

Updated on weekdays. Data is updated here daily at 11 a.m. unless otherwise specified, but there is a delay between a vaccine being given and when it is reported to the Minnesota Department of Health. This happens because the state must validate and process the data before reporting.

Vaccination information from the Minnesota Department of Health:

As of March 30, all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Minnesota has directed providers to prioritize vaccine appointments for people most at risk of getting COVID-19, or those who could develop severe illness if infected. This includes older Minnesotans, those with underlying health conditions*, and those in essential jobs.

How to get your vaccine:

Sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector . The Vaccine Connector will inform you about vaccine opportunities in your area.

Use the Vaccine Locator Map to find vaccine providers near you.

Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Vaccine Connector users may also be randomly selected to make an appointment at one of the state’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program sites . If you are selected, you will be notified by text, email, or phone call by one of the state vaccination partners running those sites: Vault Health, Primary Bio or SpeciaLysts (Solv).

Your employer may also reach out with information about vaccination opportunities.

Stay safe before your opportunity to get the vaccine:

While all Minnesotans 16 years and older are eligible, not every Minnesotan will be immediately able to make an appointment. It’s important to continue taking easy steps to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Maintain physical distancing

Wash your hands

Get a COVID-19 test if you need one. Find a no-cost testing location near you or order an at-home test at no cost .

Get vaccinated at the first opportunity you have. After you have been vaccinated, continue following these safe practices to protect your neighbors as they receive their opportunity to get the vaccine.



At this time, providers should prioritize:

Minnesotans 65 years of age or older

Health care personnel

Long-term care residents

Pre-k to 12th grade educators and child care personnel

People with specific underlying health conditions Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, or oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions, and those who are in active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant

Targeted essential workers Food processing plants

People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk

People 45 years of age and older with ONE or more underlying medical conditions; or, age 16 and over with TWO or more underlying medical conditions*

People 50 years of age or older in multi-generational housing

Essential frontline workers Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, Postal Service workers

Minnesotans 16 years of age and older with any underlying medical condition*

Minnesotans age 50-64 (regardless of health condition)

All other essential workforces Transportation and logistics, finance, housing/shelter construction, IT/communications, energy, media, legal, public safety, water, and wastewater



Frequently Asked Questions

How were qualifying medical conditions chosen?

The list of high-risk conditions for the next eligibility groups was adapted from conditions listed on CDC’s People with Certain Medical Conditions .

Minnesota’s list includes recommendations from Minnesota’s health care providers. The list is based on current information and research for conditions that are known to put people at increased risk for severe disease.

How were qualifying essential workers chosen?

Essential workers were selected by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ACIP used the Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce that the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) publishes to help define the groups of workers. ACIP defined frontline essential workers (those included in 1b) as the subset of essential workers likely at highest risk for work-related exposure to COVID-19.

Sub-prioritization was guided by the risk criteria presented in the Framework for Ethical Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine, published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, including: Risk of infection: People have higher prioritization because they work or live in settings with a higher risk of transmission occurring because SARS-CoV-2 is circulating. Risk of severe morbidity and mortality: People who are older and that have comorbid conditions are at higher risk of severe outcomes and death. Risk of transmitting to others (at work and at home) : People have higher priority because they live or work in settings where transmission is more likely to occur. Risk of negative societal impact: People have higher priority due to the extent that society and other people’s lives depend on them being healthy.



I think I’m an essential worker but I’m not sure given the guidance. How can I find out? Will my employer tell me?

If you are unsure whether your job qualifies you for a vaccine, you can check with your employer.

What is the timeline for these new groups to start getting vaccinated?

Based on current projections, the next group of Minnesotans eligible for a vaccine will begin getting them in April, and every Minnesotan should be able to get a vaccine by this summer. Anticipated timelines are detailed on the Who’s Getting Vaccinated webpage .

Anticipated timelines for phases are subject to change as vaccine supply from the federal government is adjusted in the coming weeks.

Where will I get vaccinated when I’m eligible?

Information about how Minnesotans eligible in future phases will get vaccinated will be shared in the coming weeks. All Minnesotans should sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to stay informed on their eligibility and get connected to vaccine opportunities once they become eligible.