SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

COVID-19 increase expected as testing demand breaks Olmsted County records

Olmsted County Public Health officials say an increase in holiday-related testing has taxed local capacity.

COVID-19 coronavirus testing
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 04, 2022 04:20 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — An expected increase in COVID-19 numbers is mirroring what Olmsted County experienced a year ago.

“We’re seeing the exact same trend we saw at the beginning of 2021,” Meaghan Sherden, the county’s lead epidemiologist, told county commissioners Tuesday.

A record number of cases was set in November 2021, topping the previous high mark set in November 2020 by 20 to 30 cases.

Numbers have since declined, but an increase is expected in the next two weeks.

“Mayo Clinic modeling has us around the week of Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17) as really starting to see the peak of omicron in our community,” Sherden said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While January is starting to look like its 2021 counterpart, Sherden said differences exist, including increased strain on local testing.

On Dec. 23, Mayo Clinic processed more than 1,300 tests, its highest per-day tally of the pandemic.

Sherden said the numbers are a sign that people listened to public health recommendations and opted to get tested before gathering with family and friends during the holidays.

Olmsted County Public Health Associate Director Denise Daniels said the increase has prompted Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center officials to contact the county for options to overcome the added strain.

Also Read
Keith Ellison.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID
The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
January 05, 2022 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
podcast+95e52e4b-e53b-4b71-a5b7-2f62e21c12c6-Health-Variant-Image-1400x1400.jpg
NewsMD
Health Variant: omicron, natural immunity and the difficulty of hatching a global scientific conspiracy
In the latest episode of "The Health Variant" podcast, host and NewsMD Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg talks with immunologist Dr. Marc K. Jenkins at the University of Minnesota. Jenkins discusses what we know and don't know about the omicron variant, explains about why it's not so easy to know if you have the natural immunity you need to fight off COVID-19 (but could in the foreseeable future), and details what happened to the hopes for herd immunity. 
January 05, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg

Last week, she said more than 5,000 tests were conducted, which compares to less than 3,600 during the same period last year.

“They are having a hard time keeping up with demand,” Daniels said. Public health officials have inquired about access to potential state resources, in case demand continues, she said.

Sherden said more than 1 million new COVID cases were reported nationally on Monday, indicating that more cases likely will be reported in the state and locally.

“We know it’s coming here to Minnesota,” she said. “We’re usually around two to three weeks behind the East Coast and things like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Olmsted County had 556 new COVID cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Dec. 29 — a 6.1% increase from the previous week, but Sherden said holidays tend to cause data delays and fluctuations.

As the cases are expected to climb, she said a promising sign is the decrease in local hospitalizations.

In mid-December, public health officials reported 25 to 27 Olmsted County residents were in the hospital with COVID, but Sherden said the number has dropped to 12.

“Our hospitalizations have started to trickle down a little bit, which is a good trend for us,” she said. The omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to come with less severe illness but is more easily spread.

Daniels said the reduced symptoms, combined with the regular flu season, can leave people uncertain about their illness and the proper response.

“We’ve always told people to stay home if you don’t feel well,” she said. “I think the testing is still important because people will say “I feel well” after one day, and they could still be contagious, if it is (COVID).”

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSOLMSTED COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHCORONAVIRUS
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts