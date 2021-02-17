SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday, Thursday postponed

Delays in shipping doses of the COVID-19 vaccine postponed two area vaccination clinics.

ModernaBottle.jpg
A multiple-dose vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Contributed Photo)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 17, 2021 02:45 PM
Delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments have postponed two vaccination clinics planned for Wednesday and Thursday in Rochester.

Winter weather delayed flights of shipments of the vaccine from the East Coast to Minnesota. The Wednesday clinic was scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Thursday clinic at Willow Creek Middle School was also canceled. That vaccination clinic is part of a state-wide pilot program to increase access to vaccines for educators and people 65 and older.

ALSO READ: Where do residents turn for vaccines?

Neither clinic was open to the public and each required an appointment.

The delay in shipment is affecting all nine Minnesota pilot sites, health officials said.

The Willow Creek clinic was administering second doses to people who had been selected in the pilot program. That is also scheduled Friday and Saturday; those clinics have not been postponed. People who were selected to receive the vaccinations will be notified when the clinics are rescheduled.

“We don’t know when that will be,” said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health. “All we know is it’s been delayed.”

Vaccinations continue at a slow but steady pace across Olmsted County, public health officials said Wednesday.

Between 50 percent and 60 percent of eligible child care providers educators and school staff who work directly with children have been eligible to receive at least one dose of the vaccine, Etrheim said.

Healthcare providers and some pharmacies continue to offer vaccinations for people 65 years old and older. Mayo Clinic continues to schedule vaccines for patients 75 and older and Olmsted Medical Center is scheduling patients who are 80 and older for vaccinations.

Etrheim said health care providers will be contacting people to schedule vaccinations as people are eligible and vaccines become available.

As of Wednesday, 38,008 people in Olmsted County have received one dose of the two-dose vaccine and 21,437 have received both doses.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

