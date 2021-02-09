COVID-19 vaccine makes its way into smaller cities, counties of Southeast Minnesota

WABASHA — One hundred COVID-19 shots will be coming to Wabasha this week.

At Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital, the staff received 107 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, with 350 seniors age 75 and older applying for a vaccination.

This week, the pool of individuals eligible for the vaccine will be opened up to seniors 65 and older, a much larger number of people who can apply.

" We hope with every week that passes there will be more supply," said Jenny Schlagenhaft, director of community relations/communications for G undersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinics in Wabasha. " Those that received the shot were thrilled and excited.

Once individuals apply for the list, Schlagenhaft said, they are on it until they've been set up for an appointment. Those are appointments no one wants to miss.

"With the snow and blizzard conditions we had last week, we had one person who called to say he wasn't sure he could make it because of the weather," she said. "He still made it in."

The doses being distributed now, Schlagenhaft said, are the Moderna variety, and they require a second dose in 28 days.

In each county, and among each health care provider that is shipped doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the process is slightly different.

For the 100 doses coming to St. Elizabeth's in Winona, the hospital asks individuals who meet the criteria to register online or via phone. Those names are then randomized, and the hospital makes calls to those who have applied.

"With interest growing to get vaccinated, we were not surprised by this response," said Kari Roemer, emergency preparedness coordinator at St. Elizabeth's. "We are excited to be on the frontlines offering extra protection to those at greatest risk, but the demand continues to exceed our available supply."

In Winona County, the county's Health and Human Services Department has used lists from Winona Health, Gundersen Health and other providers to identify patients who are 65 and older and have specific medical conditions that put them at greater risk. The county then randomly selects patients from the list and sends a link via email – or calls individuals without internet access or email – to register for vaccination clinics.

Last Wednesday, Winona County held a clinic with 450 doses of vaccine intended for key workforces and at-risk populations such as those 65 and older, pre-K through grade 12 school staff and childcare providers. The need, though, is much greater. Winona County has approximately 13,000 residents 65 and older.

Pam Kellogg, manager of the Mower County Health and Human Services Community Services Division, said so far her county has only registered about 10 people 65 and older, but the county is still working on priority 1A individuals.

"We’re getting 300 doses this week," Kellogg said, adding those doses should arrive Tuesday to be distributed Wednesday and Thursday. A hundred doses are for the 1A group, and the other 200 are for 1B priority individuals.

"If we don’t have enough (1A patients) to fill those 100 doses, then we move on to the 65 and older, and the daycare or school people," she said. "I'm hoping we can start going through these targeted groups a little faster than how it originally started out."

Kellogg said one of the problems with the limited doses per week is that vials occasionally are contaminated, and some vials don't hold as many doses as they are supposed to. For example, last week's 300 doses had a contaminated vial, which meant 10 missing doses, a second vial had only eight, and a third vial had 15 doses.

"We started to make our (vaccine) clinics a little smaller," Kellogg said. "We're trying to find that happy medium in there."

Schlagenhaft said St. Elizabeth's is thrilled to be a provider that can supply community vaccines. But if patients find another source of the vaccine, they should take it if they can.

"If they get on another waiting list or something from another provider, they should take that appointment," Schlagenhaft said. "We’re encouraging seniors to get on as many lists as possible."