News | Local

COVID-19 will be with us in 2021, health officials say

December has been the deadliest month in Olmsted County since the pandemic began.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 02, 2021 12:05 PM
The bad news is COVID-19 will be with us well into 2021, county health officials say.

The good news is people know how to help slow the spread of the virus, said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health.

“People need to continue to distance, wear a mask and wash their hands going into the new year,” Etrheim said.

RELATED: See the latest COVID-19 numbers for SE Minnesota here
Vaccinations are still being administered to healthcare personnel in a process that will likely take months to complete. After that, other frontline workers and adults 75 years old and older will be able to get vaccinated.

“We’re just getting started and we’ve got a long way to go,” Etrheim said. “That first priority group is really large in Olmsted County.”

Olmsted County Public Health added to its COVID-19 dashboard a tracker of the number of people who have received the vaccine . As of Thursday, the public health department reported 4,135 people who live in Olmsted County have so far received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

While the vaccine is an important first step toward returning to normal life, it’s still unknown what percentage of people need to be vaccinated for a population to reach herd immunity and how long the vaccine is effective.

“(The vaccine) is not an end-all, be-all,” Etrheim said. We don’t know those answers at this point.”

New cases in Olmsted County continue to trend slightly downward. The current seven-day rolling average is 61.9 new cases per day which is down from 68.3 a week ago and 102.3 at the start of December.

However, December has proven to be the deadliest month of the pandemic in Olmsted County with about a third of the total 61 deaths coming this month alone.

“We’re continuing to see and post a lot of deaths,” Etrheim said. “We won’t be done with COVID in the new year.”

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

