COVID cases drop in Olmsted County, but impact lingers

ROCHESTER — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop, but the results of the recent surge are still being seen.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t started seeing the shift in our hospitalizations as we’ve been seeing in our cases,” Olmsted County Public Health Program Manager Meaghan Sherden told county commissioners Tuesday.

She said hospitalizations due to COVID infections ticked up last week, but conversations with Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center staff point to expected declines this week.

In addition to hospitalization increases, recent weeks also brought reported COVID-related deaths, with eight documented in Olmsted County during the first two weeks of February.

Sherden, who is an epidemiologist, said the increases follow the typical pattern of a COVID surge, with hospitalizations and deaths increasing as case numbers begin to decline.

She said the latest data shows the number of newly reported cases in the county are falling dramatically.

“We’re basically decreasing by around 40% each week, which is great to see,” she said. “I wish it was like our 200% increase (seen during the surge), but I’ll take the $40%.”

The decline is from 3,800 new cases reported during the week of Jan. 9 to less than 600 for the week of Feb. 6.

Additionally, Sherden said the number of tests reported and the rate of positive results from those tests dropped to a new recent low last week.

“It’s the first time we are under 20% positivity in a month,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the positivity rate at 13.2% for the seven-day period that ended Friday, with 575 new cases per 100,000 residents for the same period.

The county will remain listed as an area of high community transmission until the positivity rate drops below 10% and new cases are fewer than 100 per 1,000 residents for a seven-day period.

While the testing reports are likely affected by an increase in at-home testing with federally supplied kits, Sherden said the latest data, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts, provide confidence that the trends will hold with proper precautions.

Mayo Clinic experts are also watching the decreases with cautious eyes, warning that pandemic threats remain.

"It's very encouraging to see the rates come down from the omicron surge, but to put it in perspective, we are still having rates that are among the highest that we had during our delta surge — and really second only to omicron's peak in the pandemic so far,” said Melanie Swift, a Mayo Clinic internist and preventive medicine specialist. “So we are far from out of the woods. COVID is still very much with us right now.”

Swift said the recent drop in some masking requirements puts decisions in the hands of individuals and recommended the continued use of appropriate face coverings in public indoor spaces.

She added that vaccinations remain a key line of defense.

In Olmsted County, 82.2% of the total population has received at least one dose of vaccine, with 78% having completed the initial series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Sherden said approximately 67% of people eligible for a booster dose have received one.

With the high rate of vaccination already in place, Mike Melius, associate director of Olmsted County Public Health, said vaccination clinics have seen reduced demand, so they are being scaled back.

“We plan to transition and make it part of our regular providing of vaccines,” he said, adding that the public health team is currently adjusting to meet any demand changes among registrations.

With declines in cases, Deputy County Administrator Travis Gransee said public health staff will also start looking at transitions for what is expected to be continued downturns.

He said the staff plans to skip the regular COVID update for county commissioners during the March 1 meeting and return on March 15 with a potential transition plan.

“If the numbers that are projected continue to go at pace, then on March 15 we can talk about what is next,” he said.