COVID cases inch up as Olmsted County sees vaccination numbers climb

Olmsted County is seeing its number of COVID-19 cases creep up, even as more than two-thirds of the population 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“We might have some increased transmission ahead of us before we get our population vaccinated,” Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs told county commissioners Tuesday.

Briggs said the local increase in cases isn’t as aggressive as statewide numbers, but it is something local health officials are watching as they seek to vaccine more residents.

Last week saw 8.7% of COVID tests in the county returned with positive results, up from 5% seen earlier this year.

Also climbing slowly are the number of county residents being hospitalized with COVID. Briggs said Tuesday 10 residents were in the hospital with confirmed cases, and four needed intensive-care beds.

Along with the increased number of confirmed cases, the county continues to see increases in the number of residents who are being vaccinated.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 68.1% of Olmsted County residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 53.6% considered fully vaccinated.

The numbers outpace the state, which has seen 52.3% of the 16-and-older population receive at least one dose and 37% considered fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are not available for children under 16.

When it comes to residents 65 and older, 85.4% received at least a single dose of vaccine as of Sunday.

Graham said the number is likely artificially low due to reporting delays, but once numbers reach a certain point, they stop climbing rapidly.

“We are getting to the people who are most resistant to get it, so it’s slowing down,” Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden acknowledged.

Briggs said the inability to visit vaccination clinics is also a reason some residents haven’t been vaccinated.

“We have more doses of vaccine than we have people who are able to show up so we can inject them,” he said, pointing to a plan for a Wednesday clinic that has open slots.

Additionally, Mayo Clinic announced Tuesday it also has open appointments during the week and isn’t requiring people to be clinic patients to fill them.

Olmsted County has seen more than 300,000 doses of vaccine distributed each week for the last four weeks, according to state reports.

Meanwhile, the county has continued outreach efforts that include visiting churches and mosques for vaccine clinics, as well as visiting neighborhoods with a higher percentage of residents who haven’t been vaccinated, to increase numbers.

“We’re looking at where we see those pockets,” Briggs said.

He said the county appears to be on track to ensure everyone 16 and older will have the chance to be vaccinated by the middle of May.

