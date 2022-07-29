COVID numbers drop, but Olmsted County transmission level remains high

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County saw the rate of new COVID cases drop, but not by enough to lower its transmission status.

The county remains classified as an area of high community transmission under federal guidelines as the number of reported cases during the recent seven-day period dropped by 5.2%.

The Centers for Disease Control reported the county saw 207.2 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in its weekly report Thursday.

It leaves Olmsted County with Southeast Minnesota’s highest rate of transmission, even as the number of reported regional COVID-related hospitalizations dropped to 10.3 per 100,000, which kept most counties in medium transmission status.

Winona County was lowered from “high” to “medium” status this week, with a 24% drop in its confirmed case rate.

The county, which saw the region’s largest rate drop this week, reported 162.43 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents during the seven-day period.

The region’s steepest rate increase was in Dodge County, which saw a 33.2% rise in reported new cases during the seven-day period, with a rate of 133.75 per 100,000 residents. It’s up from 100.3 the previous week.

The rest of Southeast Minnesota reported case rates with various fluctuations. Their reported rates were:



Fillmore County, 142.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, which held steady compared to the previous week.

Goodhue County, 146.74 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a nearly 2.9% decrease.

Houston County, 155.91 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 23.7% decrease.

Mower County, 122.31 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 12.5% decrease.

Wabasha County, 161.83 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a nearly 20.7% increase.

By comparison, the statewide rate held steady with 168.5 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents during the last recorded seven-day period.

The local declines and shifts in transmission come as many areas throughout the nation continue to see case numbers rise with the omicron BA.5 variant causing an estimated 82% of cases, according to the CDC.

"BA.5 is a strain that has properties associated with increased transmission of the virus, which is really why it's become so prevalent in the U.S. and globally," said Matthew Binnicker, director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic. "It also has some properties of what we call 'immune evasion' that allows the virus to sidestep some of the prior immunity from either vaccination or previous infection."

A second omicron variant – BA.2.75 – is also being watched by public officials, and Binnicker said it also has the potential to increase transmission.

"BA.2.75 appears to have a higher rate of infectivity," he said. "So more efficiently being spread from person to person. We don't have any solid data to suggest that it causes more severe disease, but it's important to point out that as more people are infected, even with a less virulent strain, the chances that the virus infects someone who's more susceptible to severe infection increases.”

Looking ahead as children prepare for the return to the classroom, Binnicker said it's going to be important to keep an eye on the rate of infection.

"There definitely is concern that as we move into the fall and winter months of 2022, and then into 2023, that the new strains of the virus, including BA.27.5, will increase as kids go back to school,” he said. “They're going to be interacting, and there's going to be increased rate of transmission of viruses, including COVID 19."

