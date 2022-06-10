COVID transition rates increase throughout Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER — Counties throughout Southeast Minnesota saw increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases this week.

The weekly virus transmission report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists three local counties – Houston, Olmsted and Winona – as areas of high rates for community transmission of the virus.

For several weeks. Houston County was listed as an area of low transmission rates, but this week’s report shows the rate increased from the equivalent of 177 cases per 100,000 residents to 215.

Olmsted County, with a nearly 60% rate increase over last week, continues to have the highest rate of confirmed COVID cases in the region, as well as the state.

During a seven-day period, nearly 328 cases have been reported per 100,000 Olmsted County residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

By comparison, the latest reported statewide case rate is 254.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents during a seven-day period.

With a rate for 273 cases per 100,000 residents, Winona County joins Houston and Olmsted counties as the Southeast Minnesota counties to break the 200 mark.

Goodhue County, which remains in the “low” transmission category due to a low number of reported hospitalizations, has the region’s fourth highest case rate, with 198.5 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s a nearly 60% increase in new cases, compared to last week.

The remaining counties are considered areas of “medium” transmission. Their case rates are:



Dodge County, 191.08 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Fillmore County, 156.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Mower County, 187.21 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Wabasha County, 194.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

CDC guidelines automatically put any county with more than 200 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents during a seven-day period in the medium or high categories.

The number of hospitalizations and percentage of available beds are also factored in to determine the final category.

In Southeast Minnesota, most counties use the same regional reports for hospitalizations, which show 17 new admissions per 100,000 residents during the week and 2.9% of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID patients.

Goodhue County records show a lower rate of hospitalization – 7.2 per 100,0000 residents – which keeps it in the low category. County data indicates that 3.2% of available beds are being used by COVID patients.

Meanwhile, in Houston County, where hospitalization data is linked to Wisconsin’s La Crosse County, records show a rate of 10.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is enough to put the county in the “high” category with its 21% increase in new cases this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID rates have dropped elsewhere in the state, with only two counties outside Southeast Minnesota now considered to be areas of high transmission.

Kanabec and Sibley counties each have more than 200 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and a hospitalization rate of more than 10.

Since Olmsted County returned to being an area of high COVID transmission last month, public health officials have encouraged residents to take actions to reduce the rate of spread.

Recommendations include: