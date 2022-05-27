SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 27
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

COVID transmission drops through most of region

Olmsted and Winona counties remain at federally defined high levels of community spread of virus.

052622 MN Covid map.JPG
A May 26, 2022, map shows areas of high COVID transmission in orange.
Contributed / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 27, 2022 08:23 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Five Southeast Minnesota counties saw their COVID-transmission status lowered this week.

Dodge, Fillmore and Wabasha counties were downgraded from the federally defined “high” status to “medium,” and Goodhue and Houston counties returned to being designated as areas of “low” transmission.

Read more from Randy
Court
Local
Developer files lawsuit to allow 2016 plans to continue in Northwest Rochester
Hunter Valley Estates development is planned for near the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue, but permissions have expired twice due to two-year time limits.
May 26, 2022 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gregg Wright mug
Local
Wright seeks to continue work as Olmsted County commissioner
Incumbent says affordable housing and fiscal responsibility are among issues he wants to continue to address.
May 26, 2022 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Intersection Open House
Local
Planned roundabout near Century High School seeks to address neighborhood concerns
Open house provided sneak peek as final plans are being developed.
May 25, 2022 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Mower County maintained its “medium” status, leaving Olmsted and Winona counties as the only areas of high community transmission in the region.

Olmsted County’s case rate declined by nearly 22.5%, with the most recent seven-day report showing 329.14 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The county also saw 22 new COVID-related hospital admissions in a seven-day period, which was up 19.5% and kept the county in high-transmission status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona County reported a slight increase in COVID cases this week, with a rate of 324.86 confirmed cases in a seven-day period per 100,000 residents. It also reported seven new COVID-related hospitalizations within a week.

Meanwhile, Goodhue County’s reported case rate dropped by nearly 16.7% to 215.8 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents. Only two related hospitalizations were reported during the last seven-day period.

Joining Goodhue County as an area of low transmission, Houston County saw a reported 8.8% drop in confirmed cases, with 31 new cases reported during a seven-day period. It’s equivalent to 166.67 cases per 100,000 residents.

Other reported case rates were:

  • Dodge County, with 176.73 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and 
  • Fillmore County with 185.12 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents
  • Mower County with 142.28 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents
  • Wabasha County with 203.45 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents

Statewide, the number of counties deemed as areas of high community transmission dropped from 19 to seven in a week.
Outside Southeast Minnesota, those counties are Carlton, Faribault, Koochiching, Pine and St. Louis.

Since Olmsted County returned to being an area of high COVID transmission last month, public health officials have encouraged residents to take actions to reduce the rate of spread.

Recommendations include:

  • Wearing a mask indoors in public.
  • Getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up to date with boosters.
  • Getting tested if COVID-19 symptoms appear.
  • Following the CDC’s quarantine and isolation guidance when ill with COVID-19.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCORONAVIRUSOLMSTED COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
image002.jpg
Local
Downtown bus stops shifting on June 5, along with some route changes
Rochester Public Transit planning changes ahead of downtown construction project.
May 27, 2022 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
052622KassonSuspectPhoto
Local
Kasson police asking for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Police say thousands of dollars in cash was taken from an employee's purse at a business on Main Street.
May 27, 2022 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
New Spark Exhibit
Local
SPARK launches its "Building a Smarter City" in its space in Apache Mall
On May 10, SPARK opened its interactive city exhibit with the goal of teaching its visitors collaboration and problem-solving skills.
May 27, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Root River Jam invites the community to dance in new music video
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 27, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe