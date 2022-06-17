COVID transmission sees drop throughout Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER — Southeast Minnesota saw the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases drop, but Olmsted and Winona counties remain listed as areas of high community transmission.

The weekly virus transmission report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Olmsted County’s rate of confirmed cases dropped 28.3% to 235 cases per 100,000 residents during a seven-day period.

By comparison, the statewide rate is 187.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

Winona County was the only other Southeast Minnesota county to outpace the statewide COVID rate. It reported nearly 232 cases per 100,000 residents, a 15.2% reduction from the previous week.

Houston County, with a rate equal to 145 per 100,000 residents, rejoined Goodhue County as an area of low transmission, with rates below 200 and less than 10 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

Goodhue County reported a rate of 146.7 confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents.

The remaining counties are considered areas of “medium” transmission. Their case rates are:



Dodge County, 152.86 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Fillmore County, 156.64 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Mower County, 149.77 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Wabasha County, 138.72 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Statewide, the number of counties deemed as areas of high community transmission rose from five to nine in a week.

Outside Southeast Minnesota, counties considered as areas with high community transmission are Big Stone, Faribault, Grant, Itasca, Koochiching, Pope and St. Louis counties.

Since Olmsted County returned to being an area of high COVID transmission last month, public health officials have encouraged residents to take actions to reduce the rate of spread.

Recommendations include:

