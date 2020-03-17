We're compiling a list of places offering free food and other forms of aid during the Covid-19 closures. Check back for more listings, and send us any organizations we've missed at covidhelp@postbulletin.com.

Free food

Channel One Food Bank -- 131 35th St. SE, Rochester; 507-287-2350 *

Channel One is a local food shelf and regional food bank that serves Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. They provide a five-day supply of food each month to people who live in Olmsted County and are eligible for the program, via food shelves that provide non-perishables, as well as fresh produce and personal care items.

Over the weekend, they packed boxes of emergency food to send out in case the food shelves need to close -- which they have not yet. You can help out by donating at helpingfeedpeople.org, mailing a check, or helping pack 2,000 more emergency boxes Friday, March 20. Learn more at helpingfeedpeople.org.

Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar -- 7 1st Ave. SW, Rochester; 507-280-6232

Offering takeout and delivery to those who call with a child in need of a meal -- pasta with sauce or butter and fresh bread. Call 507-280-6232 or email natalievictoria@victoriasmn.com, or jason@victoriasmn.com.

Casablanca Creative Cuisine & Wine -- 1151 6th St. NW Ste. 106, Rochester; 507-288-0274

Providing free lunch to school-age children in need of a meal.

Newt’s -- 216 1/2 1st Ave. SW, Rochester; 507-289-0577

Free mac and cheese with a choice of fries or applesauce to kids in need, “no questions asked,” via curbside pickup.

Saturday Noon Meals at Christ United Methodist Church -- 400 5th Ave. SW, Rochester; 507-289-4019

The church will be providing lunches to go. 12 p.m. Saturdays at the 5th Avenue entrance.

*Volunteer opportunity, see listing!