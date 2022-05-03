SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Tuesday, May 3
Cradle 2 Career announces new executive director

Julie Ruzek will begin her work at Cradle 2 Career on July 5, 2022.

Julie Ruzek.
Contributed / Cradle 2 Career
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 03, 2022 02:29 PM
Rochester — Julie Ruzek has been named as the next executive director for the education-focused organization Cradle 2 Career, completing a nationwide search process.

Cradle 2 Career brings together people and groups across the community to eliminate education disparities and advocates for systems-level change, a press release about the organization said.

Ruzek and C2C Leadership Table co-chairs Cathy Nathan and Lori Carrell will host a Facebook Live conversation at 7:30 p.m. May 19. Ruzek will begin her work at Cradle 2 Career on July 5, 2022.

Ruzek was selected after an extensive national search. Ruzek has an education that includes her K-12 administrative license and certifications in intercultural development inventory and results-based accountability, both core to the mission and methods of C2C, the press release said.

Ruzek’s 21 years of professional education experience – much of which has been focused on reducing systemic barriers for student success by supporting the growth of equity, safety and family engagement – will be invaluable in building upon the strong foundation of C2C, the release said.

Ruzek comes to C2C after serving as the district coordinator of family and community partnerships at Rochester Public Schools. In that role, Ruzek led the District Title I funding, the full-service Community Schools initiative, Winona State University Graduate Induction Program, American Indian Education Programming, as well as district-wide community partnerships and family engagement.

