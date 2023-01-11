Crash involving semi temporary closed Highway 63 Wednesday morning
A car and semi crash temporarily halted traffic on U.S. Highway 63 south of Zumbro Falls Wednesday morning.
ZUMBRO FALLS — A car and semi crash forced the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office to temporarily close a section of U.S. Highway 63 Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.
Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said a semi was stuck on the icy roadway in Zumbro Falls when it was hit by another car.
"The male driver of the car sustained some back injuries and was transported to the hospital," the sheriff wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.
Highway 63 is now back open for traffic, but drivers should continue to be careful on the icy highway.
