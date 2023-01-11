99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crash involving semi temporary closed Highway 63 Wednesday morning

A car and semi crash temporarily halted traffic on U.S. Highway 63 south of Zumbro Falls Wednesday morning.

Zumbro Falls - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 11, 2023 09:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ZUMBRO FALLS — A car and semi crash forced the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office to temporarily close a section of U.S. Highway 63 Wednesday morning, Jan. 11.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh said a semi was stuck on the icy roadway in Zumbro Falls when it was hit by another car.

"The male driver of the car sustained some back injuries and was transported to the hospital," the sheriff wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

Highway 63 is now back open for traffic, but drivers should continue to be careful on the icy highway.

Also Read
OCSO - ROBBERY.png
Local
Over $5k worth of tools stolen in Rochester Township over weekend
The tools were stolen from a construction trailer that was parked at a residential construction site.
January 11, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 11, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested after pointing gun at driver during road rage incident
Rochester Police arrested a 23-year-old man who said “he felt like the stupidest person in the world” for displaying his gun during the incident.
January 11, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSPUBLIC SAFETY
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Everyday 365 Clothing - MyKitta Davis
Business
MyKitta Davis is ready to help Rochester minority business owners
After three years of building up her urban clothing brand, Everyday365, Davis begins sharing her experience as a keynote speaker at the Minority Business Owner Network on Friday.
January 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 11, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Red Wing High School Dakota Language Class
Local
Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course
Principal George Nemanich says the school hopes to eventually create three levels of the language class.
January 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20230110_150754.jpg
Business
Burger restaurant to replace Rochester grocery store cafe later this year
Recent building permits show that Iowa-based Hy-Vee is planning to add a Wahlburgers fast casual restaurant to its southwest Rochester store at 500 Crossroads Drive SW.
January 10, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger