One dead in crash on East Circle Drive Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER — Rochester police said at least one person was killed Monday afternoon, April 11, 2022, in a crash that drew more than a half dozen emergency responders to East Circle Drive on Monday afternoon.

It is not yet known the number of vehicles involved in the crash. Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said in an email that at least one person was killed in the crash, which occurred around 1:20 p.m. Grayson also stated that the department's forensic mapping unit and drone team were responding to the scene of the crash.

East Circle Drive is closed to traffic between Silver Creek Northeast and Viola Road. Law enforcement is at each end of the crash scene blocking the road with cones.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Post Bulletin reporters on scene watched as an SUV drove through the cones, narrowly missing a member of law enforcement yelling at the vehicle to stop.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.