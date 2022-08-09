Crash on Valleyhigh Drive injures driver, bystander

ROCHESTER — A crash late Monday on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest sent the driver of a vehicle and a bystander to the hospital.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, at about 11:09 p.m., a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by a 28-year-old Faribault man was traveling west on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the vehicle struck a curb then hit a car parked in the driveway of a residence in the 1900 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest, struck a residence in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest then finally came to rest on the property of a neighboring residence along that street.

During the crash, the Dodge rolled over.

When officers arrived at the scene, Moilanen said, the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.

A woman, 42, who had been outside as the crash happened was hit in the leg with the car that the Dodge crashed into, Moilanen said. While injured, she told law enforcement she would transport herself to the hospital.

Moilanen said officers saw indications the driver of the Dodge was under the influence. The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, complaining of dizziness along the way.

While he was being treated, officers obtained a search warrant for a blood sample. Moilanen said investigators are awaiting the results from the state.