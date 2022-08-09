SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crash on Valleyhigh Drive injures driver, bystander

Driver rolled car, hitting a parked vehicle and a residence, causing damage.

RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Post Bulletin file photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
August 09, 2022 09:36 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A crash late Monday on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest sent the driver of a vehicle and a bystander to the hospital.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, at about 11:09 p.m., a 2018 Dodge Charger driven by a 28-year-old Faribault man was traveling west on Valleyhigh Drive Northwest when the vehicle struck a curb then hit a car parked in the driveway of a residence in the 1900 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest, struck a residence in the 2000 block of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest then finally came to rest on the property of a neighboring residence along that street.

Also Read
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested on suspicion of drug possession
Rochester police pulled over the driver along U.S. Highway 52 during rush hour on Monday.
August 09, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 09, 2022 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

During the crash, the Dodge rolled over.

When officers arrived at the scene, Moilanen said, the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.

A woman, 42, who had been outside as the crash happened was hit in the leg with the car that the Dodge crashed into, Moilanen said. While injured, she told law enforcement she would transport herself to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said officers saw indications the driver of the Dodge was under the influence. The driver was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, complaining of dizziness along the way.

While he was being treated, officers obtained a search warrant for a blood sample. Moilanen said investigators are awaiting the results from the state.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTPUBLIC SAFETYACCIDENTSCRIME AND COURTS
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
Brian Todd is the news editor at the Post Bulletin. When not at work, he spends time with his family, roots for the Houston Astros and watches his miniature dachshund sleep, which is why that dog is more bratwurst than hotdog. Readers can reach Brian at 507-285-7715 or btodd@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Local
Photos: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in downtown Rochester
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walked through downtown Rochester on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
August 08, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rochester Public Library
Local
Rochester library roof replacement set to start
Library will remain open, but efforts will shift Second Street traffic.
August 08, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
040621.N.RPB.fiddlehead-3874.jpg
Business
Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
Fiddlehead Coffee owner Patrick Phelan has close ties to the war-torn country and found a way to help people there.
August 08, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
042721-ROCHESTER-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT-006100.jpg
Business
Possible nonstop Dallas flights may be circling Rochester
The Dallas Morning News published a story stating Rochester International Airport is one of five airports in where American Airlines might add flights, thanks to grants from the federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. The airport confirmed talks about a Texas flight are ongoing, but did not say what airline might provide the service.
August 08, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger