Saturday, October 8

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crocheted characters make appearance at NerdinOut Con

Elizabeth Lefevre has sold her crocheted comic characters two years in a row at NerdinOut Con, which is happening this weekend at Mayo Civic Center.

elizabeth.jpg
Elizabeth Lefevre, left, talks with NerdinOut Con convention goers at her vendor booth Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 08, 2022 04:57 PM
ROCHESTER – For the second year in a row, Elizabeth Lefevre set up her Virgo Terrae booth at NerdinOut Con at Mayo Civic Center.

Lefevre began crocheting comic book characters during the COVID-19 pandemic, though she has been crocheting for 30 years.

“I’ve crocheted forever,” Lefevre said, “And my husband always enjoyed going to the gaming conventions, so we just started setting up a booth to sell and that blossomed from there into a bunch of different ones.”

Lefevre, who lives near La Crosse, Wis., spends anywhere from 20 minutes to six hours crocheting a single character. For example, Pikachu, which is one of her best sellers, takes up to six hours to make.

At the other end of the spectrum are Lefevre’s PacMan ghosties, which take her 20 minutes to crochet with her original patterns.

She receives many compliments on her work at every convention she goes to in the tri-state area of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Lefevre joked that she’s recognizable at conventions now, thanks to her green hair.

“I can never dye my hair again,” she said. “People recognize the green hair.”

Lefevre takes commissions for special critters and characters and continues to expand her collection of characters based on requests from convention goers.

elizabeth
Some comic characters Lefevre crocheted for NerdinOut Con Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
