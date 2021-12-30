SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Crowd demands justice in police killing of 38-year-old Austin man

Around 100 people from Austin and around Minnesota gathered Thursday afternoon outside of the Austin Police Department to demand justice for the man killed by police a week before.

Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Antranette Smith, a cousin of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, hugs Dorothy Gales, Fiafonou's fiance, as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 30, 2021 05:58 PM
AUSTIN — Dorothy Gales stood in the intersection of Second Avenue Northeast and Main Street North, tears streaming down her face, screaming "No justice. No peace."

Surrounded by about 100 other people, Gales was speaking out for her fiancee and the father of her children, 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou.

Fiafonou died Thursday, Dec. 23, as a result of multiple gunshot wounds while he was being apprehended by police. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
A rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Fiafonou’s death came after a more than 24-hour standoff with law enforcement, who have said that Fiafonou had a knife and threatened to hurt others.

They followed him to an apartment, where the long standoff took place. After, Fiafonou left the residence, around 9:30 p.m., and reportedly confronted officers in the parking lot of a Kwik Trip gas station when a 2-year veteran of the police department shot him.

The officer, Zachary Gast, has been placed on standard administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, a week after Fiafonou's death, people from Austin and around the state gathered outside with three demands: release all video footage of the incident to the family at once; fire and prosecute all officers involved; and compensate the family for their loss.

David Kodzode, Fiafonou's cousin, said he didn't the details of incident leading up to Fiafonou's death but said he was seeking justice for his cousin because he believed police "killed an innocent man."

"My cousin is a good man. Everybody he sees, he put a smile on his face," Kodzode, of Iowa, said. "Everybody loved him. He's a good man. He cared for everybody. He is the person that when you have any issue, you go to him, he will pray for you, he will make sure he helps you out."

Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Family members sing as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota, in response to the death of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast after a more than 24-hour standoff.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Fiafonou, originally from Togo, lived in Austin with a cousin and his cousin's wife and their family. The wife, Antranette Smith," recalled Fiafonou as a peaceful, godly man.

"They took an innocent man’s life. We will never have peace," Smith said. "They destroyed our house ... They destroyed everything. Most of all, they destroyed our family because they took somebody from us that we loved. Materialistic things are not important right now. What is important is us getting justice."

Two GoFundMe fundraising pages have been organized to help the family cover living expenses and funeral costs.

Among the crowd was Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in April 2021 in Brooklyn Center. Damik Wright said the fight for justice doesn't stop.

"It keeps going and due to police brutality, they killed another black man and it’s uncalled for," Wright said. "We got justice for Daunte and we got sentencing coming up in February so we are going to stand in solidarity with Christopher’s family."

Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
A makeshift memorial is made on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Around 3:15 p.m., about half the crowd moved from downtown Austin to the Kwik Trip gas station where Fiafonou was killed.

A small memorial of flowers and candles was left in the parking lot. By 4:45 p.m., the crowd had left and the gas station, which had been temporarily closed as protesters took over the parking lot, reopened.

Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
Dorothy Gales, fiance of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, leads a chant on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, outside the Kwik Trip where Fiafonou was killed in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Protesters Rally in Austin for Kokou Christopher Fiafonou
David Kodzode, a cousin of 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou, who was killed on Dec. 23 by Austin Police officer Zachary Gast, sings with other family members as a rally takes place outside the Mower County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Austin, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

