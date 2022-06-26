SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Culinary creativity: Chef Bojji hosts annual cooking class for children

“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.

Chez Bojji Kids Cooking Class
Youness Bojji asks kids at his cooking class what various fruits and vegetables that they will use in the class are on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 26, 2022 05:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — They talked about the vivid colors of the vegetables. About the smell of the basil. And, of course, they tasted all the ingredients blending together in the perfect ways.

In the end, it was enough to make the group of young cooks bust with excitement on an otherwise lazy summer morning.

The local chef Youness Bojji opened his door Sunday for a small class of 15 children at the downtown restaurant Chez Bojji. From pizza to pasta to a dessert of fruit-covered cake, the group learned a little about the artistry behind the food they eat.

“Cooking is super easy and it’s super fun,” Bojji told the students. “There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative.”

Bojji said he hosts a cooking class about once a year, giving the students a relatively rare opportunity to learn from one of Rochester’s chefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

With soft jazz playing in the background and the Broadway traffic zooming by the windows, Bojji helped his students explore the culinary world.

And they ate it up, so to speak.

“That cucumber idea was really good,” one student shouted out from their chair.

“Oh, that smells so good,” another exclaimed.

And over the course of the class, Bojji explained everything from the creativity of cooking to the safety of working with the tools of the kitchen.

Chez Bojji Kids Cooking Class
Brynn Linder, 9, is show how to properly hold and use a kitchen knife by Youness Bojji during a cooking class in Chez Bojji on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

You sprinkle the salt from up high to help disperse it around the food, rather than clumping it in one area, he said.

Think of the cutting knife like a bike, Bojji told the students. You're in charge.

Also Read
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
June 26, 2022 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Sports
Med City FC has no 'luck" against Duluth FC
Duluth FC scored twice in the final 27 minutes and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the National Premier Soccer League, Med City FC.
June 25, 2022 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Offensive outburst leads Honkers past Bucks
Rochester recorded 15 hits and drew 10 walks against the Waterloo pitching staff.
June 25, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Load More

Ten-year-old Maddy Schweitzer said her favorite part of the class was the pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was really different — like, you wouldn't expect it to taste like that," she said.

For Bojji's part, he said he hosts the class to pass the love of cooking along to the next generation and to see the "joy in their eyes."

"You're showing the kids what somebody showed you," he said. "You're passing the knowledge to the next person."

Chez Bojji Kids Cooking Class
Chez Bojji chef Youness Bojji hosts a kids cooking class in his restaurant on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Crime Report graphic police car lights
Local
Rochester man robbed Austin gas station, led police on chase
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Lyle and transported to the Mower County Jail.
June 26, 2022 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
gold star mantorville
Local
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who sacrificed a loved one
The memorial monument was unveiled to Gold Star families on Saturday.
June 25, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
abortion rally
Local
'Women's bodies should not be a political opinion': Protesters voice concerns about overturning of Roe
A locally organized abortion rights rally was held in front of the Olmsted County Government Center on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
June 25, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0119.jpg
Local
Rochester council set to review annual audit
City saw revenue increase in 2021 with federal support
June 25, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen