Dale Martinson ready to invest in personal time after years of watching over Rochester's books

ROCHESTER — Dale Martinson is leaving two sets of shoes to fill as he retires after nearly three decades as a Rochester city employee.

The city’s longtime IT and finance director has served in the combined role since joining city staff in 1994, but the position will be split when he retires in June.

Tony Campbell has been promoted to the IT and cybersecurity director position, and the city plans to have a new finance director in place before Martinson’s retirement in early June.

With the upcoming change, we asked Martinson to reflect on his time with the city. Here’s what he had to say:

What drew you to Rochester?

The advertisement for a similar position to what I held in nearby Faribault, Minnesota. I had been in that position for the eight and a half years, having moved to that from the Faribault Wells Fargo (then Norwest) Bank. My wife had family in Rochester so she encouraged me to apply. It was a bigger city with more and larger challenges and the community had more to offer as well.

I also was drawn to the fact that Rochester was a regional center and “stand alone city,” meaning it provided a wide range of services to the community. That meant a variety of operations to learn and support and I love the variety.

The city already had an AAA/aaa rating when you started 29 years ago. Did that affect your decision to take the job?

All the factors that made Rochester a AAA/aaa city made it attractive to live and work there. I had read Rochester’s financial statements, and I knew Rochester had significantly less debt per capita than many Minnesota cities and had strong cash reserves. I also knew Mayo Clinic and IBM were both, at one time, strong job creators so I knew it was a growing community.

Did the pressure to maintain the rating add any stress to your initial years?

I do recall that during a final round of interviews one of the council members asked if I was going to maintain that rating. It certainly was on my mind as IBM had just announced another round of layoffs in 1994 and new home building had come to a standstill because of that.

I also knew maintaining that rating was certainly more than one finance director has control of on his or her own. But there was a long-standing history of sound management and financial practices as evidenced by Rochester’s financial statements.

I was also impressed by the existing tenured senior management team and felt they would continue to support these practices. Though IBM was certainly facing challenges, Mayo Clinic was continuing to add jobs throughout that time.

What has been the most challenging aspect of maintaining the city's high rating?

Balancing demands of funding ongoing maintenance and replacement of a constantly growing infrastructure base — streets, sidewalks, water and sewer lines, buildings, etc. — against the need to keep property taxes and fees as low as possible.

Developers “contribute” streets and underground pipes for new subdivisions, while one-time grants, sales tax initiatives, and even special fund-raising activity are often available to build or grow something brand new. But trying to provide money for the eventual replacement or major repair of these expensive assets is not nearly as glamorous or easy to support.

The current council has come a long way in understanding that need and trying to provide for it on an ongoing basis.

Your job also entails overseeing information technology for the city, which has changed quite a bit in three decades. What have been the challenges on that end of the job?

Staffing support. When I started here, finance and accounting were the only longstanding users of technology. There certainly were some design “workstation” computers for the engineers and some fairly new individual personal computers for administrative assistants, but the growth of networked systems to over 600 attached devices, connection to the internet, the build of our citywide fiber data network and the advancement to where every division has mission-critical software applications and specialized technology tools for their work has been very exciting to be a part of.

The challenge during that time was to invest wisely where the technology was tested and proven yet not getting too far behind the productivity advancements that were possible. We used to say “staying at the leading edge, not bleeding edge” of technology.

The productivity gains this technology brought about in each service area has been amazing, but now, with the constant activity of “bad actors” trying to exploit our connectivity to the world, our cybersecurity work of protecting the data and these critical systems is the greatest current daily challenge for our technology team.

As the need in finance and IT changed over time, did you ever think of requesting they be divided into two roles?

No, but I knew it would need to happen someday as one eventually feels “stretched too thin.”

The technology team wanted to separate when I started in 1994, but I begged administration to keep the division included for the first six months and see if they still felt that need. That was 29 years ago.

I enjoy the technology part of my position just as much as the finance side and felt I could support the team well in this coming transition to technology being literally everywhere in the organization.

I believe it has worked well and we’ve done great things together. But the new organizational structure, with the separate finance and IT directors being supported by the deputy director will work well for the future.

After you leave, there will be two separate department heads. What do you see as the benefit in dividing the roles?

Focus. The community and this great organization that serves it have both grown significantly since I started and so does the list of challenges. It will be good to have leaders who can solely focus on their area of expertise while having the deputy director now serve as support to champion both of these departments’ needs to administration and council.

Why did you decide to retire now?

It is the right time. While still able, I want to enjoy a long list of hobbies and activities that I just never find enough time in the day to do now.

Do you plan on staying in the area? If so, what lies ahead?

Define “area.” We will still live in Minnesota for now, but in the metro area, closer to immediate family.

I am sure that I will eventually find some other area to serve the community in the future. But, immediately ahead, my wife and I plan to travel more, and as I stated earlier, pursue that long list of hobbies and activities, joining retired friends on some of them.

What are you happy to leave behind?

Never-ending emails, phone messages, chat messages, and full calendars. Oh … and late-night council meetings,

What will you miss most about the job?

Great teammates. Government, especially at the local level, seems to attract, or at least retain, employees who realize they are serving a community of people and businesses and trying to improve their lives every day. That makes for a team of extremely dedicated and hardworking individuals who are great to work with. That is definitely what I will miss.