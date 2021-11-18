'Dangerous' and 'horrific' intersection west of Rochester needs upgrade, county leaders tell legislators

Area leaders pitched a $45 million interchange project at U.S. Highway 14 and County Road 104 to members of a state Senate Bonding Committee Thursday, saying the busy regional corridor west of Rochester will remain a hazard to drivers until it is upgraded.

"This is a very dangerous intersection," Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Bier told Senate committee members at Graham Park. "We need to get that fixed up and need to get grade separation."

The intersection is the site of 10 to 13 crashes a year and was where a former county commissioner, Jim Daley, died last year in a crash. The danger to drivers comes from several things, officials say. Traffic volumes approach 30,000 vehicles a day, with 7,000 people a day commuting to Rochester from Byron and Dodge Center.

County Road 104 also intersects U.S. 14 at a skewed angle, adding to the challenges drivers on the county road face as they search for gaps in the fast-moving traffic to either plunge through or join the flow.

State Sen. Dave Senjem, the committee's vice chair, said the corridor worked fine "in the olden days" when Rochester and Mayo Clinic weren't as big as they are today.

"But now it's a horrific intersection," Senjem said. "If there is a car at the (intersection), I will slow down 45-50 miles a hour. You just can't trust anybody coming onto that highway. I dread the day that one more person gets killed."

Officials say construction of an interchange and an overpass at Seventh Street Northwest will eliminate two at-grade intersections and "64 conflict" points that drivers must navigate when "turning, crossing or traveling" on the roadways. Officials say the county is prepared to bond for the entirety of the $45 million project, but wants the state to repay half the costs.

The bonding committee was traveling through Rochester and surrounding communities to hear area higher education, city and county officials tout projects that would have statewide benefit. The committee will be start meeting in January to begin assembling a bonding bill, committee chairman Sen. Tom Bakk said. Bonding bills come to about $1 billion, but the value of projects pitched to the committee is many times that amount.

Area officials also sought support for other projects that included: