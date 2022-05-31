SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Das seeks to bring change to improve lives as Rochester council member

Ward 5 council candidate files challenge for incumbent

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 31, 2022 06:49 PM
ROCHESTER — Deep Das wants to help improve the lives of Rochester’s Ward 5 residents.

“I think I know what can be done to improve the lives of people in the city,” said the Rochester City Council candidate, who is challenging incumbent Shaun Palmer.

Filing for the office Tuesday, Das said he’s not quite ready to present his proposals for change in the city, but is working to outline areas of concern.

“I’m in the process of exploring that, but I have some things in mind that I know of, ” the information technology specialist said. “There are other things that I will be exploring.”

He said he believes there are several areas where he would be able to make a difference as a Rochester City Council member serving much of Northeast Rochester.

Das’ candidacy is expected to spur an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number of candidates from three to two for the Nov. 8.

Filing for city elected offices ended at 5 p.m. May 31.

Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
