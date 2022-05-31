Das seeks to bring change to improve lives as Rochester council member

ROCHESTER — Deep Das wants to help improve the lives of Rochester’s Ward 5 residents.

“I think I know what can be done to improve the lives of people in the city,” said the Rochester City Council candidate, who is challenging incumbent Shaun Palmer.

Filing for the office Tuesday, Das said he’s not quite ready to present his proposals for change in the city, but is working to outline areas of concern.

“I’m in the process of exploring that, but I have some things in mind that I know of, ” the information technology specialist said. “There are other things that I will be exploring.”

He said he believes there are several areas where he would be able to make a difference as a Rochester City Council member serving much of Northeast Rochester.

Das’ candidacy is expected to spur an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number of candidates from three to two for the Nov. 8.

Filing for city elected offices ended at 5 p.m. May 31.