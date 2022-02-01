SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local

Data storytelling: Rochester Public Schools resurrects the role of research and analysis director

"This is a position that any school district of our size has or should have," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said.

Peter Wruck
Peter Wruck is the director of research, assessment and evaluation with Rochester Public Schools. Wruck is photographed in his office on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
February 01, 2022 04:47 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Peter Wruck is ready to tell the story behind the success and failure of students walking the halls of Rochester Public Schools.

Wruck, 35, is in his second week with the school district as its director of research, assessment and evaluation. Although the role existed at one point, it is being filled for the first time in about a decade.

In reviving the position, Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said the role is important for helping students in the district succeed, and, therefore, helping the district accomplish its goal.

"This is a position that any school district of our size has or should have," Pekel said. "We don't need anyone to come tell us if the outcomes are good or bad. We need careful analysis that helps us identify the factors that are influencing the outcomes so that we can improve them."

Wruck is an addition to the school district at a time when the administration is figuring out how to navigate an upcoming budget shortfall of more than $20 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of that, Pekel said the role is "fundamental to improving student outcomes." He referenced the position's potential to have an impact on things like discipline disparities, or even making sure students take the classes that best prepare them for life after high school.

Also Read
Wolfgram tornado 01.JPG
Local
National Weather Service: December's storm was 'one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history'
There were 22 tornadoes recorded to have touched down in Minnesota during the Dec. 15, 2022, storm that rampaged through the midwest. It was the first time in state history a tornado was recorded in December.
February 01, 2022 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
US-NEWS-STUDENT-KILLED-ANOTHER-INJURED-SHOOTING-1-MS.jpg
Minnesota
Student killed, another injured in shooting outside suburban Minneapolis school
The shooting happened just after noon on the sidewalk outside the an alternative school in Richfield that serves students from Pre-K to age 21.
February 01, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Paul Walsh and Eder Campuzano / Star Tribune
01 Drone - Plummer Building Gargolyes
Members Only
Local
Plummer’s gargoyles are looking back at you
The figures add decoration, and according to myth, protection, to the Plummer Building in downtown Rochester.
February 01, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Wruck spoke to that as well.

"The biggest challenge when you're in a really tough budget situation is continuing to innovate," Wruck said. "If you get too focused on the cuts, you lose focus of where you want to end up."

Wruck's work could touch any number of areas, from school start times to helping identify students who may need additional supports.

He also will be in a position to help the district coordinate with outside organizations, such as the Mayo Clinic, that may be looking for research opportunities.

Whatever the project may be, Wruck knows the impact data can have, not just for the benefit of students but also for the overall efficiency of the district and its taxpayers.

"If we don't have applied research to tell us whether we see patterns or not, we're going to be shooting in the dark trying to make changes," Wruck said. "If we're spending a lot of money on a program that doesn't work, that's important information to have. If anything, this office is in a unique position to help identify some of those efficiency opportunities."

Wruck spent a number of years both teaching and working in administration at the college level, most recently at Rochester Community and Technical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

In joining RPS, he said he's returning to his affinity for K-12 education. When he started college, he intended to be a teacher, but then realized how much more impact he could have working at an administrative level.

"What I realized when I was in college was there's a whole lot of research about how to help students learn," he said. "That's kind of how I judge success: by having a positive impact."

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Man dead following incident at Cannon Falls business
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, for a report of an employee that had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive at Suståne Natural Fertilizer, 310 Holiday Ave. in Cannon Falls.
February 01, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gavel court crime stock
Local
US responds to federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment at the border
In a 39-page response filed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, the government argued that the federal courts did not have jurisdiction to hear the case and denied allegations made in the Honduran sisters' lawsuit.
February 01, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
COVID-19 coronavirus
Local
Olmsted County's COVID peak remains uncertain
Lagging data means some confirmed cases might not have been reported yet
February 01, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Commissioner Ken Brown
Local
Ken Brown says two decades as Olmsted County commissioner is enough
2nd District commissioner says he won't seek another term.
February 01, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen