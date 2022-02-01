Data storytelling: Rochester Public Schools resurrects the role of research and analysis director

ROCHESTER — Peter Wruck is ready to tell the story behind the success and failure of students walking the halls of Rochester Public Schools.

Wruck, 35, is in his second week with the school district as its director of research, assessment and evaluation. Although the role existed at one point, it is being filled for the first time in about a decade.

In reviving the position, Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said the role is important for helping students in the district succeed, and, therefore, helping the district accomplish its goal.

"This is a position that any school district of our size has or should have," Pekel said. "We don't need anyone to come tell us if the outcomes are good or bad. We need careful analysis that helps us identify the factors that are influencing the outcomes so that we can improve them."

Wruck is an addition to the school district at a time when the administration is figuring out how to navigate an upcoming budget shortfall of more than $20 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of that, Pekel said the role is "fundamental to improving student outcomes." He referenced the position's potential to have an impact on things like discipline disparities, or even making sure students take the classes that best prepare them for life after high school.

Wruck spoke to that as well.

"The biggest challenge when you're in a really tough budget situation is continuing to innovate," Wruck said. "If you get too focused on the cuts, you lose focus of where you want to end up."

Wruck's work could touch any number of areas, from school start times to helping identify students who may need additional supports.

He also will be in a position to help the district coordinate with outside organizations, such as the Mayo Clinic, that may be looking for research opportunities.

Whatever the project may be, Wruck knows the impact data can have, not just for the benefit of students but also for the overall efficiency of the district and its taxpayers.

"If we don't have applied research to tell us whether we see patterns or not, we're going to be shooting in the dark trying to make changes," Wruck said. "If we're spending a lot of money on a program that doesn't work, that's important information to have. If anything, this office is in a unique position to help identify some of those efficiency opportunities."

Wruck spent a number of years both teaching and working in administration at the college level, most recently at Rochester Community and Technical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

In joining RPS, he said he's returning to his affinity for K-12 education. When he started college, he intended to be a teacher, but then realized how much more impact he could have working at an administrative level.

"What I realized when I was in college was there's a whole lot of research about how to help students learn," he said. "That's kind of how I judge success: by having a positive impact."