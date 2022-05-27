Davis seeks to build on community experience as Olmsted County commissioner

ROCHESTER — Catherine Davis said she wants to be part of the change she is seeing in work being done by Olmsted County.

“Coming on the heels of a pandemic, I think we have an opportunity to reimagine even more about how we are addressing certain issues,” said the candidate for the District 5 county commissioner seat. “I think about the work that is being done to break the cycle of poverty, to break substance abuse. I think we have the opportunity to expand those programs and look into how we address individuals experiencing housing insecurity.”

She lists efficient and effective government, increased civic engagement and healthy communities among her priorities.

The Diversity Council director of EquityLogic and organizational growth, said she sees running for the commissioner seat as an extension of her experiences on community boards and committees.

Her community involvement includes work with PossAbilities of Southeast Minnesota, the Rochester Public Library Foundation, Rochester Civic Theatre, Rochester Repertory Theatre, Leadership Greater Rochester and Rochester Human Resource Association

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis is seeking to fill the two-year term for the District 5 seat. Incumbent Jim Bier has announced he will not seek re-election.

By Friday afternoon, three other candidates had filed for the seat, setting up an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the field for the Nov. 8 general election.

Filing for county offices continues until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

