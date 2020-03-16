The doors are still open at Little Eagles Childcare Center in Eyota.
"We are just reminding (parents) of our sick policies," said co-owner Tracy Krucker. "No kids with temperatures over 100. They have to be fever-free for 24 hours without medication."
For the moment, daycare facilities in Minnesota will remain open, even as schools across the state begin to close due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sara Stebbins, child care aware director for Families First of Minnesota, a child care provider and outreach group.
"If they have a family child care or are center-based providers, they're being asked to stay open," Stebbins said. "The governor says we need child care to be a presence during this."
Krucker agreed, saying she has not heard of any closings, either at center-based providers or home-based businesses.
"We will stay open unless the state board mandates it or if we had a confirmed case of the virus here," she said.
Not everyone is staying open completely as confirmed cases of the Coronavirus increase in Minnesota, with 54 confirmed cases in the state as of Monday.
At many schools, the virus is causing the closure or limitation of daycare or childcare programs. The Winona Area Public Schools announced its Key Kids program for non-school child care would be offered on Monday and today for families who have registered. However, from Wednesday through March 27, "A limited Key Kids program will be offered, with priority given to children of health care workers, first responders, law enforcement and other essential employees as classified by the Minnesota Department of Education."
"The closure of schools creates a ripple effect throughout the community, and we are working with the state and other agencies to minimize the disruption to our families," Winona Schools Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a written statement.
At Kasson-Mantorville Schools, communications and administration specialist Ben Pherson said K-M will also prioritize children of health care workers, firefighters, police officers and first responders.
"The state is the one that said you need to make that available for those people," Pherson said. "They encourage you to make that available to staff as well, but they left it up to the districts."
K-M Superintendent Mark Matuska said the district's daycare program will be limited to people who are both members of one of those professional groups and currently have children registered in the K-M program. However, he said, the district will err on the side of being inclusive.
"We’ll be asking people for some verification of their employment," Matuska said. "But we’ll lean toward helping them if we can. I’m going to assume positive intent."
And if a health care worker or other K-M parent with an essential job loses their current childcare, Matuska said, "We’d welcome them into ours."
In the meantime, the program will continue to stress its rules that children be healthy and nonsymptomatic when attending the childcare program.
"We’ve got a licensed school nurse, and she’ll be stationed right in that program," he said.
Stebbins said all of Families First's statewide programs, including Head Start, are staying open for now.
"We’re doing all we can to monitor correspondence from the CDC, the Minnesota Department of Health, Olmsted County Public Health," Stebbins said. "We have strict guidelines in our classrooms."
A bigger issue, she said, is that with schools closing, there will be children — either school-age or preschoolers — whose programs are closing. And for parents who are not police or health care workers, many of those children will need to be cared for during the day because not all parents can work from home.
"We work with local providers who are open to be aware of capacity that’s open," she said. However, there's not a systematic way to find open slots at providers for parents who suddenly find themselves with a need. "The situation is changing. It’s almost hour by hour if not day by day."
For Families First, the organization has had to close some training sessions that could affect licensure for at-home providers or even center-based day cares.
In the meantime, Krucker still sees the same full roster of kids each morning.
"We've still got our regular clientele," she said. "No parents have pulled their kids out."