Dead body found at Gage Elementary School

ROCHESTER — A dead body was found by a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School Wednesday, March 16, 2022, according to a news release from the Rochester Police Department.

Police were called at 4:40 p.m. The body appeared to have been there for some time, the release stated.

There is no immediate threat to the public. Police are working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

No additional information is available at this time.

A Rochester Public Schools spokeswoman informed the Post Bulletin that Gage Elementary School still plans on holding classes Thursday at this time. The school day had ended and no students were in the immediate area when police arrived.