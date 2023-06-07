Dead body found in Cooke Park by staff, police say

ROCHESTER —The Rochester Police Department responded to Cooke Park on the 700 block of Seventh Street Northwest shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for a report of a deceased person.

A park staff member discovered a body while doing maintenance, according to RPD Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson:

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation but there were no signs of violence and there is no threat to the public.