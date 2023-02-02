Debra Groehler named county judge in Minnesota's Third Judicial District

MANTORVILLE — Debra Groehler was named as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District on Wednesday.

She is filling the seat, which is chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County, after the retirement of Jodi L. Williamson. The Third Judicial District includes Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona counties.

“I am pleased to appoint Debra Groehler to the Dodge County bench,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release announcing the appointment. “Her impressive background handling challenging legal matters for the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office, combined with her passion for serving her community, will make her a great addition to the Third Judicial District.”

As a managing attorney in the Civil Division of the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office, Groehler supervises a team of attorneys who handle child protection, adult protection and juvenile delinquency cases. She has also worked as the executive director of Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, an attorney and a judicial law clerk.

Her community involvement includes serving as a member of the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association Juvenile Law Committee and as secretary of the Next Chapter Ministry Board of Directors. She has also volunteered for the Rochester Public Schools and for the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota.

“Debra Groehler is a bright legal mind and a proven leader who will ensure that justice is administered fairly and impartially to all,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in the news release. “I look forward to seeing the great work she will do for the people of Dodge County.”