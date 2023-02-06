99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Decades later, Kenyon-Wanamingo raises curtain on one-act competition with existential performance

According to activities director Randy Hockinson, Kenyon-Wanamingo hasn't participated in competitive one-act plays in his 36 years with the district.

Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Co-Director Blair Reynolds asks the crew to say an oath after a dress rehearsal for their one-act play “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon. Reynolds asked the crew to get a good night’s rest and eat breakfast to be ready for their Saturday performance.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 06, 2023 02:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KENYON — There was a teenage girl, a fast-talking stock broker and a frail old man. One by one, they all disappeared behind an ominous door.

There was a judge, a gunshot victim and a man in a Hawaiian shirt having a manic episode. They too walked across the threshold into the unknown.

Watching it all was Earl, an elderly man himself wondering why he had been summoned to the waiting room right next to that mysterious door, only to meet and speak with each of the others as they walked through before him.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
Local
Report: State Destination Medical Center spending has topped Rochester and Olmsted County contributions
Annual report to Minnesota Legislature shows nearly a third of anticipated $585 million in public funding has been secured for DMC infrastructure and support.
February 06, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Authors 2023.png
Local
Two Rochester authors named finalists for 2023 Minnesota Book Awards
Teresa Waldof and Virginia Wright Peterson are two of the finalists in nine categories, which were selected by 27 statewide judges.
February 06, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Christina Hennessey
Local
Rochester woman gets time served for cutting man's genitals and punching cop
A district judge ordered a stay of adjudication for her charges, meaning that if she complies with her probation, her charges will eventually be dismissed.
February 06, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Eventually, he walked through himself.

That's the performance with which Kenyon-Wanamingo High School's drama department decided to jump back into the the Minnesota State High School League's one-act play competitions. The school was competing in the one-act competition for the first time in at least several decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

"None of us has been in this spot before," co-director Blair Reynolds told the students during a rehearsal on Friday.

According to activities director Randy Hockinson, Kenyon-Wanamingo hasn't participated in competitive one-act plays in his 36 years with the district. That extends back to a time before the two communities merged their schools in the early 1990s.

Co-director Laura McAnally said the possibility of competing in the one-acts became part of the discussion when the community was considering an operating levy.

Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Landon Trump performs during a dress rehearsal for their one-act play “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"We can continue to support kids in different ways and get them involved in different things," she said, describing the conversation at the time.

It also received some backing from a school board member impressed with the strength of the school's theater department.

The school passed the initial round of competition and moved on to compete in sectionals on Saturday at Kasson-Mantorville. Ultimately, the school came up short, ending its season before a berth in the state tournament.

The school hosts multiple theatrical performances each year, but this year marked its first time back in the world of competitive one-act shows. McAnally said the process has allowed students to get feedback from some other perspectives outside the school. And, of course, there's more adrenaline due to the competition factor.

Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Louie Breimhurst, left, Adalee Geisinger and Logan Jarvis perform during a play rehearsal for “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"We get to go and show what we can do within certain limitations," senior Ashley Rechtzigel said. "We can't go out and put a musical on stage in 20 minutes. But it shows the other aspects like characterization, how we interpret, how we deliver lines."

ADVERTISEMENT

The group was fine-tuning its performance as much as possible. Reynolds coached the student playing the old man how to make his coughs deep and wheezy, coming from the shoulders.

From there, the students brought the story to life, portraying characters grappling with their own fates: A retired car salesman. A wife torn away from her husband. A gray-haired woman.

Each, in turn, walked from the waiting room through the door to the side. Regardless of ages and backgrounds, they all went to the same ultimate ending.

"I'm scared," the character Earl says near the conclusion of the play. "... of what might be on the side."

Louis Breimhurst was the student playing the central character, Earl. Being a senior, he said he was glad to experience the one-act plays during the brief time they intersected with his high school years.

"I feel really lucky that it happened while I was here," Breimhurst said about the school bringing the one-act plays back. "I just barely caught it."

Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Ashley Rechtzigel, playing the part of the receptionist, talks with Louie Breimhurst, playing the part of an old man, during a play rehearsal for “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Co-Director Blair Reynolds talks to the crew before a dress rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
The crew listens as co-directors Blair Reynolds and Laura McAnally talk before a dress rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Elsie Braaten, left, playing the part of the daughter, is dragged off stage by Addison Donkers, playing the mother, during a play rehearsal for “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kenyon-Wanamingo “The Waiting Room”
Kenyon-Wanamingo students perform during a dress rehearsal for their one-act play “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONKENYON-WANAMINGOTHEATER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Salvation Army Logo.jpg
Local
Salvation Army kettle campaign topped $1 million in Rochester
Annual year-end fundraising effort expected to cover one-third to half of the local Salvation Army budget.
February 06, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Anthony Whiteside Jr.
Local
Man beats up son and fights with cops during Winona domestic incident
A witness said a family dog attacked the man while he was assaulting his 16-year-old son.
February 06, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_9262.jpg
Business
Eco-friendly cosmetologist re-launches Rochester salon
Patty Brown is re-launching Patty Brown Hair Design this week on Feb. 7, 2023. Her new location is inside Billa's Salon Suites at 2630 South Broadway.
February 06, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Frozen River outdoor screen.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Winona's Frozen River Film Fest features nearly 50 films in zero degrees
The Frozen River Film Festival is underway and wraps up with free workshops and an awards ceremony Feb. 12.
February 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed