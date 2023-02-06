Decades later, Kenyon-Wanamingo raises curtain on one-act competition with existential performance

KENYON — There was a teenage girl, a fast-talking stock broker and a frail old man. One by one, they all disappeared behind an ominous door.

There was a judge, a gunshot victim and a man in a Hawaiian shirt having a manic episode. They too walked across the threshold into the unknown.

Watching it all was Earl, an elderly man himself wondering why he had been summoned to the waiting room right next to that mysterious door, only to meet and speak with each of the others as they walked through before him.

Eventually, he walked through himself.

That's the performance with which Kenyon-Wanamingo High School's drama department decided to jump back into the the Minnesota State High School League's one-act play competitions. The school was competing in the one-act competition for the first time in at least several decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

"None of us has been in this spot before," co-director Blair Reynolds told the students during a rehearsal on Friday.

According to activities director Randy Hockinson, Kenyon-Wanamingo hasn't participated in competitive one-act plays in his 36 years with the district. That extends back to a time before the two communities merged their schools in the early 1990s.

Co-director Laura McAnally said the possibility of competing in the one-acts became part of the discussion when the community was considering an operating levy.

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Landon Trump performs during a dress rehearsal for their one-act play “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"We can continue to support kids in different ways and get them involved in different things," she said, describing the conversation at the time.

It also received some backing from a school board member impressed with the strength of the school's theater department.

The school passed the initial round of competition and moved on to compete in sectionals on Saturday at Kasson-Mantorville. Ultimately, the school came up short, ending its season before a berth in the state tournament.

The school hosts multiple theatrical performances each year, but this year marked its first time back in the world of competitive one-act shows. McAnally said the process has allowed students to get feedback from some other perspectives outside the school. And, of course, there's more adrenaline due to the competition factor.

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Louie Breimhurst, left, Adalee Geisinger and Logan Jarvis perform during a play rehearsal for “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"We get to go and show what we can do within certain limitations," senior Ashley Rechtzigel said. "We can't go out and put a musical on stage in 20 minutes. But it shows the other aspects like characterization, how we interpret, how we deliver lines."

ADVERTISEMENT

The group was fine-tuning its performance as much as possible. Reynolds coached the student playing the old man how to make his coughs deep and wheezy, coming from the shoulders.

From there, the students brought the story to life, portraying characters grappling with their own fates: A retired car salesman. A wife torn away from her husband. A gray-haired woman.

Each, in turn, walked from the waiting room through the door to the side. Regardless of ages and backgrounds, they all went to the same ultimate ending.

"I'm scared," the character Earl says near the conclusion of the play. "... of what might be on the side."

Louis Breimhurst was the student playing the central character, Earl. Being a senior, he said he was glad to experience the one-act plays during the brief time they intersected with his high school years.

"I feel really lucky that it happened while I was here," Breimhurst said about the school bringing the one-act plays back. "I just barely caught it."

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Ashley Rechtzigel, playing the part of the receptionist, talks with Louie Breimhurst, playing the part of an old man, during a play rehearsal for “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Co-Director Blair Reynolds talks to the crew before a dress rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The crew listens as co-directors Blair Reynolds and Laura McAnally talk before a dress rehearsal on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Elsie Braaten, left, playing the part of the daughter, is dragged off stage by Addison Donkers, playing the mother, during a play rehearsal for “The Waiting Room” on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle and High School in Kenyon. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin