BYRON — This is the story of how Corinne Welter was reunited with the class ring she lost nearly two-decades ago. It wasn’t a simple task and before the mystery of the found Class of 1986 ring was solved complete strangers would have to work together.
It starts with a school field trip sometime in the early 2000s. (Well it really starts whenever Welter, formerly Hanson, first lost her ring but the exact date of that is a little fuzzy.) Bamber Valley Elementary School fifth grade teacher Troy Reinke and his students were in Byron at the Oxbow Park when either Reinke or one of his students found the ring.
Reinke brought the ring home and showed it to his wife, Susan (now Susan Reinke Walch.) The couple wasn’t sure how they would go about tracking down the owner.
“This was before the days of Facebook and all of those things,” Walch said. “The only way we really thought of was the classified ads in the paper.”
But a classified ad would only work if the owner or someone who knew her saw the ad. The Reinkes ended up hanging on to the ring.
“We just kind of sat on it,” Walch said, adding that it went into one of her jewelry boxes.
In 2007, Troy Reinke died from complications of ALS. The ring stayed with Walch. Over the years, life kept moving and the ring stayed in her jewelry box. And then Walch became friends with Bob and Jane Quaintance.
“I thought I should bring this to them -- see if they know anybody who knows anybody,” Walch said.
Earlier this month, Walch asked Bob Quaintance to help her find the ring’s owner. Walch said she knew that Quaintance loved puzzles and does genealogy work.
So Quaintance began his search.
“I had everybody in Byron involved,” Quaintance said. “Somebody knows something. If you just keep snooping around, finally somebody remembers.”
He posted on a Class of 1986 page and eventually tracked down Mary Hanson.
“I actually found it by making phone calls,” he said. People are interested in stuff like this and they go out of their way to try and help you out find things. It’s just amazing.”
Mary isn’t related to Welter and has still never met Quaintance but decided to help take on the search.
“She was a real bulldog,” Quaintance said.
“He just called me out of the blue because he was searching for Hansons in the Rock Dell area and that is where we live,” Mary said by phone from Florida on Friday. “I just said I would search and would try to help him find this lady.”
It turned out that Welter was around the same age as Mary's children. With that bit of information, Mary turned to a 1984 plat book and found the name of Welter’s father. Using that information, Mary did a Google search and found an obituary that listed all R. Wayne Hanson’s children. Among the list? Welter. But Mary couldn’t find an address or phone number for Welter so she searched for one of her sisters. Sure enough, Mary found one on Facebook and sent her a message.
Welter said she received a message on Snapchat with a phone number and copied it down before it disappeared. (Snapchat messages are temporary and disappear either after 24 hours or after being viewed.) She didn’t immediately call the number though and instead waited a day.
When she called the number, Quaintance answered.
“I couldn’t even remember what it looked like,” Welter said Saturday afternoon from Quaintance’s living room. Despite the approximately 36 years since Welter last saw the ring, it still fit. She said she likely got the ring in 10th grade and didn’t end up graduating from Byron High School. Instead, she finished her education in Rochester at Mayo High School.
Welter said she wasn’t sure if she’d keep wearing the ring now that she has it back but said she will definitely be bringing it into work to show her curious coworkers. After that, she has seven grandchildren and one of them might like it.
“That is crazy,” Welter said. It’s just nuts.”