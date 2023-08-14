19-year-old male found dead in Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old deceased male.

The man was found inside an apartment on the 600 block of East Center Street around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no danger to the public. No additional information is available at this time.