19-year-old male found dead in Rochester apartment

The man was found inside an apartment on the 600 block of East Center Street on Monday morning.

RPD - Death Investigation
By Staff reports
Today at 12:57 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old deceased male.

The man was found inside an apartment on the 600 block of East Center Street around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

Find more news important to you

There is no danger to the public. No additional information is available at this time.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
