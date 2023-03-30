99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Deceased man found in downtown Rochester Thursday morning

There is evidence that points to suicide, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:23 AM

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement found the body of a deceased 27-year-old Rochester man early Thursday morning in downtown Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man was found on the sidewalk near the intersection of First Street and First Avenue Northeast.

There is evidence that points to suicide, Moilanen said.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
