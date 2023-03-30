Deceased man found in downtown Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER — Law enforcement found the body of a deceased 27-year-old Rochester man early Thursday morning in downtown Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The man was found on the sidewalk near the intersection of First Street and First Avenue Northeast.
There is evidence that points to suicide, Moilanen said.
