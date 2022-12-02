SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Deceased pair found in Rochester apartment is possible OD police say

A 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Rochester, were found deceased in a Rochester apartment. An official cause of death has not been declared but law enforcement suspects the deaths were due to an overdose.

By Mark Wasson
December 02, 2022 09:32 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department responding to a deceased persons call Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at a southeast Rochester apartment building, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A social worker for the 58-year-old man who lives in the apartment stopped by the man's residence on the 1100 block of Third Avenue Southeast to drop off some supplies. When she entered the apartment, she saw two people on the floor.

When she asked the man to wake them up, it was discovered the pair, a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both from Rochester, were deceased.

The social worker call 911 and RPD, along with the Rochester Fire Department, responded to the call around 11:44 a.m..

There were no signs of trauma or evidence of a struggle and RFD confirmed there was not a carbon monoxide leak.

No drug paraphernalia was found at the scene but Moilanen suspects the deaths could be from an overdose, though that won't be confirmed until an autopsy and a toxicology report is completed.

The man told law enforcement that he let the pair inside the previous night because it was cold out and they had no where to go.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
