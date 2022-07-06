SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Deceased woman found in Mississippi River Tuesday near Winona

The body of a deceased 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday in the Mississippi River near Winona by a group of fishers. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin is investigating the incident.

Police Lights
By Staff reports
July 06, 2022 03:24 PM
WINONA — The body of a 61-year-old deceased woman was found Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Mississippi River near Winona, according to law enforcement.

The investigating agency, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office across the river in Wisconsin, wrote in a news release that the Winona County Sheriff's Office and Winona Dive Rescue aided with the response and investigation into the identity of the woman. She has been identified but the sheriff's office is withholding her name pending family notification.

Also Read
Liz Quackenbush
Exclusive
Local
Remembering Liz Quackenbush: Foundation started to share her educational beliefs and values
Liz Quackenbush's death left her friends, fellow teachers and the students she taught traumatized and distraught. Some said her death changed them forever, leaving psychological scars that will never go away.
July 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
va piper.jpg
The Vault
This month marks the 50th anniversary of one of Minnesota's most notorious and unsolved crimes
The kidnapping of Virginia Piper is considered one of the most successful kidnappings in U.S. history. Now 50 years after the Twin Cities socialite was grabbed from her garden, Forum Communications takes a fresh look at the case with updated reports and new podcasts and videos, plus exclusive interviews with those involved.
July 05, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, fishers on an island in the river saw her body. The island is within the town limits of Buffalo, Wisconsin.

The investigation is ongoing.

