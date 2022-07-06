Deceased woman found in Mississippi River Tuesday near Winona

WINONA — The body of a 61-year-old deceased woman was found Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Mississippi River near Winona, according to law enforcement.

The investigating agency, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office across the river in Wisconsin, wrote in a news release that the Winona County Sheriff's Office and Winona Dive Rescue aided with the response and investigation into the identity of the woman. She has been identified but the sheriff's office is withholding her name pending family notification.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, fishers on an island in the river saw her body. The island is within the town limits of Buffalo, Wisconsin.

The investigation is ongoing.