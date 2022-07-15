Decision delayed on heron nest site development in Rochester Township

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Township Board delayed deciding whether to accept a preliminary plat proposal for a development at the site of a great blue heron nest colony.

By then, an Olmsted County District Court judge could make their decision moot.

International Properties LLC is proposing a 10-home development on about 30 acres of land south of Cascade Creek north of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest.

That land housed a portion of a colony of dozens of great blue heron nests known as a rookery.

Environmental groups and neighboring property owners oppose the plan.

Attorney Dan Heuel, right, reacts, and Bill Tointon, of WSB Engineering Services, Ltd., takes notes as the Rochester Township Board votes Thursday, July 14, 2022, to delay deciding whether or not to approve a preliminary plat for a development at the site of great blue heron nest colony southwest of Rochester. Heuel represents the developers, International Properties LLC, and Tointon is working with them to design it. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The township planning and zoning commission voted 2 to 1 last month to recommend denying the preliminary plat plan as it’s written.

The township board members voted Thursday to take up the matter at their regular meeting Aug. 11. Their decision comes the day before arguments in a lawsuit filed against the township board December 2021 for its decision to approve the general development plan for the land will be in the hands of Judge Pamela King.

King has 90 days to hand down a summary judgment after oral and written arguments are filed Friday, July 15, 2022. If King finds the county acted improperly, whatever the township board decides would be moot, said Nathan Clarke, township board member.

Dan Heuel, an attorney representing International Properties LLC, told the board the development plan was in order, and called the move to delay the decision based on the possibility King issues a ruling before then “pure speculation.”

Township attorney Peter Tiede told the board members they had discretion and that the lawsuit and preliminary plan before the board were theoretically separate issues.

It was unlikely the judge would issue a ruling the day of arguments or even the next week given the high profile nature of the case, Tiede added.

Board member Brian Zmolek said if the ruling has potential to change what the board is approving, the prudent move would be to wait.

However, Zmolek also said development plans are a good way to control land use. If landowners decided to build a less dense development, the township would have less say in how those homes and driveways serving them would be built.

“We need to be thoughtful in managing the resource we have here,” he said. “One of the best tools in our toolkit is managing that development.”

The lawsuit was one of three filed in response to the development plan. One case, filed with the Minnesota Appellate Court October last year, found the township did not violate any laws in deciding a less thorough environmental assessment worksheet was adequate for the project. That ruling was issued last month.

Another suit brought by neighboring landowners last year under the Minnesota Environmental Resources Act is still pending.

“Everything is complicated by all the other litigation,” Heuel said.

