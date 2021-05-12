Decision on city pool admission coming Monday

A plan to offer free admission at Rochester’s two outdoor public swimming pools this summer will face a decision Monday.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve $70,000 to eliminate the $4 and $5 fees for Silver Lake and Soldiers Field pools.

The proposal follows a council decision earlier this month to provide $45,000 to reopen and operate the Silver Lake facility for one more year. The funds will come from the council’s contingency fund, which has a balance of nearly $840,000 of the approximately $1 million set aside at the beginning of the year.

RELATED: Silver Lake pool reopening on track

The additional $70,000 would come from the same fund, unless the city is able to use a portion of the $17.5 million it expects to receive through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it is determined that ARPA funding can be utilized for this activity, it will be identified as a priority during consideration in June,” states a report to the council from Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman.

The report notes that combined admission fees collected in 2018 were $64,653, and $66,864 was collected in 2019. Widman said $70,000 is requested to provide some flexibility, in case hours or employees need to be added due to increased demand related to the dropped fees.

The decision to reopen the Silver Lake pool after the city announced it would be permanently closed last year stems from a community push for the city to invest more in water-related activities.

To get the pool ready for the season, the Rochester Park Board has approved using $50,000 that was earmarked for planning linked to Silver Lake Park.

Widman told the council and park board earlier this month that reopening the site by Memorial Day or early June will be a challenge due to the number of required repairs and efforts to gear up operations.

The city council will be asked to approve added funding during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the city-county Government Center. The meeting will be the first this year open to in-person public attendance, but seating will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of May 17 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Park Board study session, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas the following day.

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meeting livestream is posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Parks Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting is posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Sheriff's Civil Service Commission, 8 a.m. Wednesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting will be posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535 .

Destination Medical Center

• DMC Corp. board, 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Information for viewing or connecting to the meeting is available at https://dmc.mn/events/