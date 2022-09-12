Deer hunt in Rochester parks set to start Sept. 17

ROCHESTER — Eighteen bowhunters are setting up their stands in Rochester parks to be ready when Minnesota’s deer hunting season opens for archery on Sept. 17.

They are part of a new deer-management effort initiated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to address citywide concerns about deer population.

More than 200 deer-related vehicle collisions were reported in 2021, and Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman has pointed to a variety of other concerns, including property damage from overgrazing and public health concerns related to deer tick-borne Lyme Disease.

The hunt was approved by the Rochester City Council in May.

As hunters prepare their site, Widman said parks staff, along with volunteers from the Rochester Archery Club, are working to mark areas where hunters might be seen.

“It lets people to know to stay on the trail and keep their dogs on a leash,” Widman said of the signs posted near wooded hunting areas.

Sites for the start of the hunting season are Willow Creek Reservoir, Gamehaven Park, Indian Heights Park and Northern Heights Park and the South Zumbro Trail natural areas, between 16th Street Southwest to Mayowood Road.

In smaller parks, notices are being posted at the entrances, but in larger parks, such as Gamehaven, the notices mark the specific areas of the park being used.

“We specifically targeted areas so we could keep trails open,” Widman said, pointing out that some sections of trails could be closed if they come too close to an area where a hunter might be present.

“They are doing their best to stay out of areas where people frequent the parks,” he said.

Community Bow hunter ready to take part in city deer-management program Mike Benjamin is one of 30 hunters taking part in the Rochester pilot program, which is allowing bow hunting in select city parks.

The desire to reduce potential conflict points led the city to scale back hunting in Gamehaven Park, which reduced the registered hunters from 10 to four.

“We didn’t factor in the response we have had to the mountain bike trails and disc golf (facilities), and we did not want to shut those down,” Widman said of the reason for adjusting the plan.

The hunters, who have successfully completed the Minnesota Bowhunter Education and passed the Minnesota Bowhunter proficiency test, as well as attended training related to the city hunt, are coordinating specific hunting locations and times among themselves.

Widman said there are no set hours for hunting activity, but feedback indicates that most hunting will occur shortly after the sun rises and before it sets.

The hunt will continue throughout the season, which ends Dec. 31.

In addition to the sites opening on Sept. 17, five more areas will be opened for hunting from Oct. 15 through Dec. 31.

Widman said hunting in Bear Creek Park, Essex Park, Foster Arend Park, Riverview West Park and Hadley Creek Golf Course was delayed due to planned fall activities.

Starting Oct. 15, a dozen hunters assigned to those parks will round out the 30 approved hunters for the deer-management effort.

Jeff Lien of the Rochester Archery Club said the group saw nearly 80 applicants and used a lottery to narrow the number of assigned hunters.

“We got applicants from all over the place,” he said, noting some are coming from as far as Duluth to participate.

Hunters will follow state guidelines, as well as special city safety measures when hunting, so the number of deer harvested will be limited.

As a population management program, hunters will be required to harvest at least female deer, or doe, before shooting a prized male deer, or buck.

Hunters must also hunt from tree stands at least 10 feet above the ground, which will provide safer shooting angles and reduce the potential travel range for arrows.

All deer harvested will be tested for chronic wasting disease and registered with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

While parks staff will be responsible for overseeing the operation while the hunt is occurring, Lien said the archery club will help track the potential success of the program's initial year.

“We are going to try to track the harvest amounts and the number of deer taken,” he said.