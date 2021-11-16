Delayed Biermann House transfer ready for new owner

The historic Biermann House ready to be turned over to Rochester businessman Joe Powers.

More than three years after Olmsted County commissioners approved the planned transfer of the property at 3730 Mayowood Road SW, they voted Tuesday to release the property.

“This has been a long time coming,” Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler said of the transfer of the house was once owned by Adolph Biermann, a Norwegian immigrant who acquired it and its farmland in the final decades of the 1800s.

Biermann was a former Olmsted County and Minnesota state auditor and sold the property to the Mayo family in 1907.

When the county purchased the site in 1979, it planned to use the house and more than 70 acres for recreational purposes, but eventually decided that wasn’t going to happen with the home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The county sought proposals for renovation plans, and eventually commissioners selected Powers to take control of the site, which had begun to deteriorate.

Powers committed up to $50,000 to help fund the transfer and committed to renovating the home.

The transfer was delayed as the county worked to obtain the state and federal approvals that were required because the property was originally purchased using grants that dictated its use.

Since the house was purchased as parkland, the county was required to replace it with new parkland, which was established in early 2020 with the purchase of the former Fisherman’s Inn to expand the county’s Zumbro Lake Park.

Powers said he had doubts about the process along the way, but he has already spent approximately $90,000 to fund property transfer efforts and shore up the house.

“I really had written it off in my mind,” he told county commissioners Tuesday afternoon, adding that he’s excited the transfer is working out.

He said work on the planned renovation needs to wait until next year because of a shortage of building materials and the lack of an available contractor. The first step will be to determine the condition of the structure after it has sat largely untouched for years.

“I think it will be fine,” he said, noting the “bones” of the building appear solid.

He said plans for the house have shifted from his original proposal to divide it into rental units.

“I have no idea exactly what I’m doing with the property, but there’s a chance I’m going to live there,” he said.

TIMELINE

1860s -- Adolph Biermann House is built.

1907 -- Biermann sells his 340-acre farm to William and Charles Mayo.

1979 -- Olmsted County uses state and federal grants to purchase Biermann House and approximately 70 acres of nearby land.

1982 -- House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing site within the Mayowood Historic District.

1991 -- Olmsted County Historical Society signs 25-year lease for the Biermann House

1996 -- Private tenant of house reportedly moves out.

2016 -- Olmsted County reclaims control of Biermann House.

June 5, 2018 -- Olmsted County commissioners vote 4-2 to approve transfer of Biermann House to Joe Powers, starting the required state and federal review process.

August 2019 -- Olmsted County reaches agreement to purchase former Fisherman’s Inn, which will be used to offset lost parkland in an effort required for state and federal permission of Biermann House transfer.

Jan. 31, 2020 -- Olmsted County submits required environmental assessment.

September 2021 -- National Park Service releases a finding of no significant impact related to the environmental assessment. A comment period ends on Oct. 29.

Nov. 16, 2021 -- Olmsted County commissioners unanimously vote to approve the transfer.