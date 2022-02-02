Delayed Rochester splash pad project flows forward

ROCHESTER – Construction on a $720,000 splash pad and surrounding amenities is expected to start in the spring.

The Rochester Park Board approved contracts for the project Tuesday, following a nearly two-year delay caused by the need to include restrooms at the site.

“It’s probably just about double of what we thought initially four or five years ago,” Rochester Parks Division Head Mike Nigbur said of the cost for the Northwest Rochester project that is expected to be operational by mid-summer.

Part of the added cost was $120,000 for the restrooms, as well as added expenses for utilities.

“State pool codes now require that for splash pads,” Nigbur said of the restroom addition. “They did not require that several years ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The delay also provided time for the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department to land a $195,000 state grant to fund infrastructure that will allow the water to be filtered as it recirculates through the system. Nigbur said the system will operate with treated water, similar to a city pool.

In addition to the state grant, the new splash pad is being funded with $195,000 in city funds set aside for the project, $300,000 from the annual parks levy and a $30,000 donation by the Rochester Parks Foundation.

Park Board member Angela Gupta cited concerns about the cost, since the city has a plan to seek similar features in parks throughout the city.

“Those are excellent goals, but I’m curious to know if there are thoughts about how to get the costs down,” she said, suggesting looking at options to activate natural waterways.

Nigbur said providing safe access to creeks and rivers comes with a strict Minnesota Department of Natural Resources review process that could add to costs and other challenges.

He added that parks staff has worked to find ways to keep splash pad efforts flowing.

A project at McQuillan Field Park in Southeast Rochester is also coming in with a higher-than-expected budget, but Nigbur said funding has been secured.

The city is also looking to fund new water features with the Soldiers Field Park pool, where estimates top $4 million, and replace the Silver Lake pool with a water feature that is anticipated to cost $1 million or more.