ST. CHARLES — For those essential workers who are still doing tough jobs, Ali Johnson and Denise Myers have a way we can all give some thanks.
And that's by giving those folks some sweet treats.
Johnson and Myers, owners of Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery in St. Charles, have started delivering baked goods — muffins, cookies and other pastries — as part of an effort to lift the spirits of the people who are still working their essential jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It started with Denise's grandma, who said we should bring up some treats for the police officers," Johnson said.
Johnson said the coffee shop and bakery has set up a GoFundMe page where it accepts donations to fund the baked-goods giveaways. The bakery is also taking donations from customers who want to send treats to a specific business. For example, Matt Neumann of Neumann Oil Company in Altura ordered some treats sent to Winona Health.
"They were just flabbergasted," Johnson said, referring to the reaction at Winona Health, where health care workers continue to show up daily despite the virus. "That little token makes people know we’re thinking of them."
Another donation, she said, sent 208 cookies to the workers and officers at the Rochester Police Department.
Johnson said when someone decides to donate to a business as a pick-me-up, she will call that business and make sure it's OK to drop off cookies or pastries. The response, she said, is always positive and grateful.
So far, the bakery has delivered donations of cookies and other goodies to Winona Health, both the Rochester and St. Charles police departments, Olmsted Clinic in St. Charles, the city of Winona, and the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Johnson said.
"Our goal is to get (Olmsted Medical Center) and Mayo in Rochester, grocery store workers, FedEx and UPS," she said. "We'd like to go to a truck stop and hand out cookies to truckers. They are hauling on our behalf around the clock."
For every $20 that is donated, Johnson said Roasted Bliss can recognize 10 emergency workers.
"It’s a small gesture, but I think that it makes a difference in showing our collective gratitude," Johnson said. "Our communities are relying on the important services provided by these individuals."
Myers and Johnson opened the coffee shop and bakery on Dec. 7. The two have been "best friends since sixth grade" after meeting at Willow Creek Elementary School in Rochester.
"She's the baker, and I'm the business side of this," Johnson said.
When both recently ended up in St. Charles, they decided it was time to do something they both loved and make a business out of it.
While the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic did not figure into their business plans, Johnson said the pair is making it work the best they can. Having generous patrons donate baked goods to worthy workers has been a blessing the pair did not expect.
But the business is still filling walk-in orders, and the best friends just keep baking and doing their best to bring joy through cookies to those who need it.
"We are so happy," Johnson said. "You have to have faith everything will work out for the best."