Demo derby to smash out cancer

AUSTIN — Gentlefolk, start your engines.

Registration is open for the 2022 Smashing Cancer Demo Derby , to be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin.

The annual derby pits vehicles in a variety of categories against each other – the winners in each class earn cash prizes, and proceeds go toward the Hormel Institute’s breast cancer research.

Organizer Paul Nielsen said the derby begins at 1 p.m., but the “pits” open at 9 a.m. – and signup takes place day-of with registration and inspection of the competing cars.

Nielsen, who runs the Austin County Fair’s demolition derby, said he expects excellent attendance this year from drivers – after all, plenty have not had time to smash their welded, chained, or otherwise fortified trucks and SUVs in travel competitions.

There has to be a minimum of five cars per class to get the posted payout ($500-700 for first place plus a trophy, plus prizes for second and third place). If there are fewer than five cars, the prizes will be adjusted, Nielsen said.

Some of the winners donate their earnings back to the fundraiser as well.

For viewers and those who don’t win, there will be pizza and beer to ease the pain of loss (and maybe whiplash).

“People need to remember we are trying to raise money for breast cancer, so it is not like anybody is putting the money in their pockets,” Nielsen said. “It doesn’t pay a lot of money out, but it’s a fundraiser.”

If You Go

What: Smashing Cancer Demo Derby

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: Mower County Fairgrounds, Austin

Cost: $5 ages 5-12, $10 for ages 13 and up. “Pit passes” available for $20, and entry into the demolition derby is $50.

See more information at www.facebook.com/Smashing-Cancer-Demolition-Derby-Mower-County .

