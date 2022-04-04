Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Denise Daniels named to lead Olmsted County Public Health

Associate director has split department's leadership duties since November.

Denise Daniels.jpg
Denise Daniels
Contributed photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 04, 2022 03:38 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Denise Daniels has been named as the next Olmsted County Public Health director.

Daniels, an associate director in the department, will step into the role left by Graham Briggs in November, after he was reportedly told he wouldn’t be able to remain in his role leading the county’s public health department.

Read more from Randy
bc797cd8721ad1f08f6d382bf9eb0c9c.jpg
Local
$2 million contract readied for downtown sidewalk project
Rochester council set to review plan for repairs and enhancements on Monday.
April 02, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Closure of First Avenue
Local
First Avenue Northwest, east of Methodist Hospital, set to close as tunnel construction continues
Starting Monday, the street will be completely closed between West Center and First streets, directly east of the hospital campus.
March 30, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Ward and precinct map.jpg
Local
Question lingers for number of Rochester council wards
Redistricting discussions renew question as further conversation is delayed with approaching elections.
March 29, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Since Briggs’ resignation, Daniels has split public health oversight duties with fellow associate director Michael Melius.

“Denise is an exceptional leader who draws in others and empowers them to perform at their highest levels in individual and team settings,” Melius said in a county statement announcing Daniels’ promotion Monday. “Her skills, knowledge, and abilities were regularly demonstrated during her time as incident commander in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Daniels will officially begin the new position on April 11, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

As public health director, Daniels will be responsible for:

  • Directing the implementation of policies and programs for Public Health Services.
  • Overseeing the evaluation of community health needs and priorities with local partners.
  • Leading and supporting the department during emergency situations and monitoring for emerging public health threats.

“It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead an exceptionally skilled and passionate group of staff at Olmsted County Public Health Services, as they continue to protect, promote, and improve the health of all individuals in our community.” Daniels said.
Daniels, who took on the associate director role in 2020, has a combined 18 years of experience with Olmsted County Public Health, taking on a variety of roles since working with the county as an intern in 1998.

She worked 10 years for the county following her internship before landing at Mayo Clinic, where she served as a wellness coach manager. She rejoined the county in 2014 as a community health specialist and later moved into supervisory roles.

“Throughout her time with Olmsted County, Denise has built strong relationships with employees and the community based on trust and transparency,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said.

As an associate director, Daniels assisted in the development and implementation of communitywide health strategies and played an integral role in the county’s COVID-19 response by leading the county’s internal team and working alongside community partners throughout the pandemic.

Briggs, meanwhile, remains on the county payroll through Aug. 31, 2022, under a separation agreement that continues to pay him $2,516.78 a week.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Chip Shots to tee off in northeast Rochester on Masters weekend
Chip Shots is fully firing up its offerings on Saturday, April 9 in the Haley Center -- formerly Shopko North -- at 3708 N. Broadway. The entertainment center features three indoor pickleball courts, six golf/sport simulators, indoor bean bags on Astroturf and table tennis as well as a bar and kitchen.
April 04, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Cell phone tower data introduced in trial for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder
Prosecutors argue that the data places Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, at the scene where 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble was killed.
April 04, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police Lights
Local
Man pulls gun on Rochester driver and passenger
The incident began in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast.
April 04, 2022 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Mayo Civic Center
Local
Mayo Civic Center offering fundraising opportunity
Local nonprofits can operate concessions to earn funds during weekend and evening events.
April 04, 2022 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports