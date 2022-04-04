Denise Daniels named to lead Olmsted County Public Health

ROCHESTER – Denise Daniels has been named as the next Olmsted County Public Health director.

Daniels, an associate director in the department, will step into the role left by Graham Briggs in November, after he was reportedly told he wouldn’t be able to remain in his role leading the county’s public health department.

Since Briggs’ resignation, Daniels has split public health oversight duties with fellow associate director Michael Melius.

“Denise is an exceptional leader who draws in others and empowers them to perform at their highest levels in individual and team settings,” Melius said in a county statement announcing Daniels’ promotion Monday. “Her skills, knowledge, and abilities were regularly demonstrated during her time as incident commander in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Daniels will officially begin the new position on April 11, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

As public health director, Daniels will be responsible for:



Directing the implementation of policies and programs for Public Health Services.

Overseeing the evaluation of community health needs and priorities with local partners.

Leading and supporting the department during emergency situations and monitoring for emerging public health threats.

“It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead an exceptionally skilled and passionate group of staff at Olmsted County Public Health Services, as they continue to protect, promote, and improve the health of all individuals in our community.” Daniels said.

Daniels, who took on the associate director role in 2020, has a combined 18 years of experience with Olmsted County Public Health, taking on a variety of roles since working with the county as an intern in 1998.

She worked 10 years for the county following her internship before landing at Mayo Clinic, where she served as a wellness coach manager. She rejoined the county in 2014 as a community health specialist and later moved into supervisory roles.

“Throughout her time with Olmsted County, Denise has built strong relationships with employees and the community based on trust and transparency,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee said.

As an associate director, Daniels assisted in the development and implementation of communitywide health strategies and played an integral role in the county’s COVID-19 response by leading the county’s internal team and working alongside community partners throughout the pandemic.

Briggs, meanwhile, remains on the county payroll through Aug. 31, 2022, under a separation agreement that continues to pay him $2,516.78 a week.