Dense fog causes fatal crash on Highway 52

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 52 near Pine Island.

The crash, which involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars, resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 52 for several hours. The Minnesota Department of Traffic tweeted at 3:51 p.m. Highway 52 has reopened.

Northbound Hwy 52 has reopened to traffic after a crash in Wednesday morning's fog. Be alert for high winds as the evening progresses. Safe travels! Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for current road conditions pic.twitter.com/3mcpArHuxG — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 15, 2021

State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on USTH 52 & MP 69, near Pine Island. Crash involves 3 commercial vehicles and 3 passenger cars. USTH 52 N/B will be closed for several hours. When information is available it will be on the media page. — Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) December 15, 2021

The fatal crash was one of a series of crashes on roads in Southeast Minnesota that snarled traffic in the morning's dense fog.

A crash on northbound U.S. Highway 52 between 490th Street and 480th Street near Zumbrota caused a closure of the road to all traffic except emergency vehicles. A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera on southbound Highway 52 at 480th Street about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday showed a heavy fog and a semi being towed from the scene.

A 2019 International semi was northbound on Highway 52 and a 2004 Toyota Tundra was at 480th Street when the vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol Crash report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Maria Tuyet Le, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

Hwy 52 northbound remains closed and detoured south of Pine Island as State Patrol continues to investigate a Wednesday morning crash. Crews are working at removing the vehicles. https://t.co/OTCwFEXoKh pic.twitter.com/X50rdeyn0v — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 15, 2021

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Clayton Todd Cowl, of Oronoco, was uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts.

A crash on Minnesota Highway 57 caused a detour at the Dodge-Goodhue County line. The road was reopened about 11 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 57 is closed and detoured at the Dodge County-Goodhue County line because of a crash. Slow down. Fog is thick, which is greatly limiting visibility. Detour is Goodhue County 24 and Goodhue County 11. https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 15, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.