News | Local

Dense fog causes fatal crash on Highway 52

The crash, which involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars, resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 52 for several hours.

52 N Crash
First responders attend to the scene of a crash along U.S. Highway 52 North on Wednesday near Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 15, 2021 11:21 AM
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 52 near Pine Island.

The crash, which involved three commercial vehicles and three passenger cars, resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 52 for several hours. The Minnesota Department of Traffic tweeted at 3:51 p.m. Highway 52 has reopened.

The fatal crash was one of a series of crashes on roads in Southeast Minnesota that snarled traffic in the morning's dense fog.

A crash on northbound U.S. Highway 52 between 490th Street and 480th Street near Zumbrota caused a closure of the road to all traffic except emergency vehicles. A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera on southbound Highway 52 at 480th Street about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday showed a heavy fog and a semi being towed from the scene.

A 2019 International semi was northbound on Highway 52 and a 2004 Toyota Tundra was at 480th Street when the vehicles collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol Crash report.

The driver of the Toyota, 62-year-old Maria Tuyet Le, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys Campus with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Clayton Todd Cowl, of Oronoco, was uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts.

A crash on Minnesota Highway 57 caused a detour at the Dodge-Goodhue County line. The road was reopened about 11 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

52 N Crash
First Responders attend to the scene of a crash along 52 North towards Pine Island Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, near Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

