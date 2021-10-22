Deputies intercept drugs en route to Rochester

A car from the Twin Cities bringing suspected heroin or fentanyl to Rochester was intercepted Thursday by Olmsted County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team helped secure a warrant to stop the vehicle, which deputies spotted when it entered Olmsted County. The warrant also covered a man who was thought to be the car's driver.

When the deputies stopped the vehicle, the driver was the man named in the warrant. There also was a woman in the vehicle. Deputies took the pair to the Adult Detention Center in Rochester before searching them. The man was found to be in possession of 2.6 grams of suspected heroin-fentanyl, and the woman was found to be in possession of 1.6 grams of suspected heroin-fentanyl.

The man claimed the drugs were for personal use, but Schueller said 0.10 of a gram of fentanyl is considered an amount for personal use.

Sean Alexander, 43, of Maplewood, Minn., was arrested and has pending charges of fifth-degree controlled substance possession, third-degree controlled substance possession with intent to sell and introduction of a controlled substance into a government facility. Alexander had been arrested in February for transporting several grams of heroin-fentanyl and is awaiting trial on two separate drug charges, Schueller said.

Chloe Billings, 27, of Stewartville, is facing charges of fifth-degree controlled substance possession, introduction on contraband into a facility and gross misdemeanor providing a false name to law enforcement.