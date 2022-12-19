SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Deputy who fired weapon during attempted arrest identified

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Sean Cooper fired his department handgun during an attempted arrest last week in. It's unknown if the man law enforcement was attempting to arrest was injured.

Incident
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department respond to an incident Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, outside of Planet Fitness in Southeast Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 19, 2022 09:55 AM
ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy who fired his weapon during an attempted arrest last week has been identified by the Rochester Police Department.

Sean Cooper fired his department handgun during the incident. Cooper has been with the Sheriff's Office for three years and has been a law enforcement officer for over 17 years.

Body or vehicle camera footage of the incident has not been released.

According to law enforcement:

The Sheriff's Office was attempting to arrest Jesse James Johnson, 38, in the parking lot on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Southeast just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, on a warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing for a felony assault case.

After seeing the deputies, Johnson got in his car to leave and struck law enforcement vehicles on his way out. Cooper shot at Johnson’s car.

Johnson has not been located, and it’s unknown if he was injured.

RPD is investigating the use-of-force incident regarding the sheriff's deputy at the request of the Sheriff's Office. When the investigation is complete, RPD will present its findings without recommendation to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office for review.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
