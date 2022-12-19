Deputy who fired weapon during attempted arrest identified

ROCHESTER — The Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy who fired his weapon during an attempted arrest last week has been identified by the Rochester Police Department.

Sean Cooper fired his department handgun during the incident. Cooper has been with the Sheriff's Office for three years and has been a law enforcement officer for over 17 years.

Body or vehicle camera footage of the incident has not been released.

According to law enforcement:

The Sheriff's Office was attempting to arrest Jesse James Johnson, 38, in the parking lot on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Southeast just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, on a warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing for a felony assault case.

After seeing the deputies, Johnson got in his car to leave and struck law enforcement vehicles on his way out. Cooper shot at Johnson’s car.

Johnson has not been located, and it’s unknown if he was injured.

RPD is investigating the use-of-force incident regarding the sheriff's deputy at the request of the Sheriff's Office. When the investigation is complete, RPD will present its findings without recommendation to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office for review.