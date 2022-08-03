Design starting for next phase of North Broadway reconstruction

ROCHESTER — The next phase of North Broadway Avenue reconstruction is gearing up.

The first open house on the project, between the Silver Lake bridge and Elton Hills Drive intersection, is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 125 Live.

The estimated $12 million project is a continuation of the transformation of the roadway from a former highway into an urban street and follows upon work south of the Silver Lake Bridge.

With construction expected to start in 2024, the city is in the process of analyzing and designing improvements for the next phase of work guided by the 2015 Broadway Corridor Study.

The project is expected to include enhancements that promote safe, multi-modal transportation improvements and connections to the pedestrian and biking facilities along the Zumbro River, Cascade Creek, and Silver Lake. Expected features of the new roadway include center medians, landscaped boulevards, one-way cycle tracks, and sidewalks or paths depending on the side of the roadway.

The public will have a chance to learn more about the project and provide feedback on the proposed design during the Aug. 16 open house.

Project information will also be posted online on Aug. 17 at www.broadwayaverochester.com.