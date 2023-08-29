6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Despite statewide changes, Rochester Police Department to maintain presence in city's schools

As departments across Minnesota pull officers out of school districts, Rochester Public Schools adds a sixth resource officer.

IMG_5991.JPG
Researcher Tawonda Burks and Rochester Police Capt. Jeff Stilwell speak with the Rochester School Board about school resource officers on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Despite state-level changes impacting how SROs can function in the schools, RPS plans to maintain its relationship with the police department.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin file photo
By Jordan Shearer and Mark Wasson
Today at 5:32 PM

ROCHESTER — Despite a recent statewide change impacting how officers can enforce student behavior, Rochester Public Schools is maintaining its relationship with the city's police department regarding the use of school resource officers.

This year, Minnesota enacted legislation restricting officers from restraining students except in cases that involve the threat of bodily harm. Because of that change, law enforcement agencies throughout the state have started reevaluating their work in the schools or pulling out altogether.

That has not been the case in Rochester.

"We are very, very focused on keeping discipline separate from law enforcement actions," RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "We have SROs quite far away from physical contact with students unless we are in a situation where there is a serious threat to safety."

Rochester Police Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said the department does not plan to pull its officers from the city's school system of more than 17,000 students.

Although officers have had a presence in Rochester's schools for decades, the concept has been the focus of heightened attention in recent years. The Rochester School Board has committed hours upon hours to scrutinizing every detail of the police department's activity within the district.

Recently, that process has included consulting with national experts on alternative options to resource officers, and contracting with a doctoral student at the University of Minnesota to dig into the available research on the topic.

Part of that intense, ongoing conversation between the two organization has focused on making sure officers do not get involved in issues of discipline.

"We basically reaffirmed where we've been," Pekel said about a conversation he had with RPD Chief Jim Franklin in the wake of the new legislation.

Similar to the status in Rochester, the relationship between school districts and law enforcement agencies in surrounding communities will continue as well.

"We are not changing our practices and will still have an SRO in Byron and in Eyota," Capt. Tim Parkin with the Olmsted County Sheriff's office said. "There has been no discussion at this time of taking over coverage for anyone else."

Parkin added that the sheriff's office has a "positive and open relationship" with the schools it works with.

"We continue to teach DARE in Byron and Eyota (and Stewartville, even though they do not have an SRO program)," Parkin said. "This allows our office to create a positive relationship with students and for the students to meet deputies in a comfortable environment. Further, our SROs work many school events, such as sporting events and dances, further creating positive relationships with students and faculty throughout the school year."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued an opinion Aug. 22, clarifying the legislation. According to his office, "that opinion clarifies that the amendments do not limit the types of force that may be used by school employees and agents to prevent bodily harm or death, but retain the instruction that force must be 'reasonable' in those situations."

Despite that clarification, the change has resulted in a separation between some law enforcement agencies and school districts. The police department of Moorhead announced it would pull officers from the city's schools in the wake of the new legislation. Similar decisions have been made in Andover and Red Wood Falls.

The topic has also been on the radar for other communities, such as Alexandria.

RPS is deepening its relationship with the police department. School officials recently announced that they would be adding a sixth resource officer.

One of the arguments repeatedly cited for having school resource officers is the fact that those officers are more familiar with school environments than random patrol officers responding from the street would be if called in response to an incident.

Pekel reiterated that.

"The department assigns them, but they are very, very attentive to who we think we need to have in our schools," Pekel said about the selection of SROs. "That's a big deal. Because you really want to make sure you have specific officers who are good with kids. Who are good with school cultures. Who are good with educators — who don't want to be the muscle inside a school."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
