The 2010s have been a decade of change. A reality TV personality became president, same-sex marriage became legal and breweries have bubbled up everywhere. The Post Bulletin staff took a look back at the 2010s and chose these 10 stories as their favorites.
1. DMC signed 2013, building boom follow
Nearly $690 million in private development has been documented since the Destination Medical Center initiative was launched.
The creation of the 2015 development plan, which is expected to spur as much as $6 billion in private investment by 2035, has been selected as the Post Bulletin’s biggest regional story of the past decade. The impact of DMC has reached into communities throughout Southeast Minnesota.
The effort started with 2013, when state lawmakers authorized public investment to help support economic growth in Rochester.
The resulting legislation called for up to $585 million in public spending — $410.6 million from the state, $128 million from the city of Rochester and $46.4 million from Olmsted County — during a 20-year period.
By the end of 2018, the city had provided nearly $47.5 million, the county had provided $7.5 million, and the state released nearly $9 million of the funds to be used for city infrastructure and public spaces.
Release of the state funds is tied to private construction in the DMC district, as well as Mayo Clinic efforts throughout the city.
An initial $200 million in private investment was required before the first state funds were released in 2017.
Among the private investment are several DMC Corp.-approved projects, which qualified for public support.
They include:
• The Titan Hilton Hotel
• Berkman Apartments
• The Maven on Broadway
• One Discovery Square
• The Wells Fargo renovation
• Hotel Indigo
• Hyatt House
• Chateau Theatre
Many more private developments, including large-scale renovations, hotels and entertainment venues, have popped up throughout the district, which includes downtown Rochester and stretches west past St. Marys Hospital.
As the first five years of the DMC development plan nears completion, the DMC Economic Development Agency is working on a required five-year update, which is expected to be adopted by November.
2. Riess murder, nationwide manhunt 2018
A monthlong nationwide manhunt, a murdered spouse and the potential of receiving the death penalty. It wasn’t a new TV crime drama that had many on edge but rather the real crimes of a woman dubbed in the national media as the “killer grandma.”
Lois Riess has been sentenced to life in prison for the April 2018 murder of Florida woman Pamela Hutchinson, but she has yet to face allegations in Minnesota that she shot and killed her husband, David Riess, in March 2018. --- Emily Cutts
3. 'We're going to take Minnesota'
Oct. 4, 2018: Facing midterm elections and the threat of a "Blue Wave" handing Congress to the opposition party, Republican President Donald Trump brought his vaunted road show to Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lines stretched for blocks, from the civic center to South Broadway, as 5,000 people filled Taylor Arena to see the president's rally. Thousands more watched it on closed-circuit televisions elsewhere in the civic center. "Look at the crowds, we're going to take Minnesota," Trump said. A month later, though, Democrats held most statewide offices, both U.S. Senate seats, and five of the state's eight House districts. -- Jeff Pieters
4. The pint I'm making is this
The craft beer market exploded on the scene in the 2010s, and today there are around 8,000 such places in the U.S., according to the Brewers Association. Rochester didn't even have a craft brewery at the start of the decade. When Kinney Creek opened in 2012, it was billed as the first production brewery in the city since Prohibition. Today, there are six, including Forager, Grand Rounds, LTS, Little Thistle and Thesis. They're popping up across the region, too. And why is that? “I think it’s just more socially acceptable to go to a taproom instead of just a bar,” said Mark Opdahl, organizer of the annual Rochester Craft Beer Expo. “Taprooms are just meeting places now.” -- Jeff Pieters
5. Same-sex couples allowed to marry 2013.
"The times -- they are a-changin." The song title was never more apt than when it came to public attitudes toward same-sex marriage. On Aug. 1, 2013, Minnesota made it legal for gay people to marry. It was a lightning-quick change, coming six months after a proposed constitutional amendment to define marriage as between a man and a woman was defeated during the November 2012 election. It augured a revolution in public attitudes. In 2013, a majority of Minnesotans opposed it. Five years later, 67 percent supported same-sex marriage.
6. 'Exciting because he is the president'
Aug. 15, 2011: A year away from his re-election, President Barack Obama escaped the partisan rancor of Washington, D.C., and made a chock-full-of-photo-ops tour through southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Along the way, there was lunch (and a speech) in Cannon Falls, a stop for pie in Zumbrota, and a roll through Rochester, where people lined U.S. Highway 52 to catch a glimpse of the motorcade. Osland Wallace, of Lanesboro, watched the buses roll through Harmony. “It doesn’t matter whether he’s Democrat or Republican — it’s exciting because he is the president.” — Jeff Pieters
7. University of Minnesota - Rochester graduates its first class in 2013.
They are known as the "pioneers." With the birth of any institution or school, it falls to one group of people to be the first. And so it was with the 29 students who graduated from UMR in 2013. That first freshman class had started with 57 students in 2009, and more than half of them reached the finish line. They might not have known it at the time, but their graduation from the health-care-oriented college was the fulfillment of a community's decades-old aspirations to have its own four-year university. Decades from now and forever more, they will also be known as the first. -- Matthew Stolle
8. 'A terrific acknowledgment' for Mayo Clinic
The last decade ranks high on Mayo Clinic's list.
After years of second- and third-place rankings on the prestigious list, Mayo Clinic was named to the top spot in U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" in 2014.
Minnesota's leading private employer has kept that number one ranking through 2019.
The magazine's annual Honor Roll recognizes medical centers with expertise across multiple specialties.
“For our patients and families, it helps them to make informed decisions about where to go for their care. For our staff, this a terrific acknowledgment of what they do every day, embracing our primary value that the needs of the patient come first,“stated Mayo Clinic's Chief Value Officer Dr. Henry Ting earlier this year. — Jeff Kiger
9. Winona County bans frac sand mining
Nov. 22, 2016: Citing reasons from protecting the bluffs to saving the roads from an endless assault of trucks, Winona County banned the mining of silica sand for use in "industrial purposes," which basically meant hydraulic fracturing of shale in the Dakotas. The county-wide ban was based on a township ban from Florence Township in Goodue County. Houston and Goodhue counties briefly had moratoriums on frac sand mining, but never followed Winona County down the total ban shaft.
10. Sun sets on Lake Shady
Lake Shady was created in 1937 through a federal works progress administration Zumbro River dam project.
By 1962, the Oronoco lake was too silty and murky for much recreation or fishing. Until 2010, there was little consensus (and even less funding) on what to do with the impaired waterway and dam.
Rains and flooding on Sept. 23-24, 2010, pushed the issue to the fore. State officials decided that fixing the dam wasn't worth the expense. State funding helped pay for stabilizing the Lower and Middle forks of the Zumbro River banks.
Today, the area sees more use than it has in decades as a park and green space now occupy the former lake bed.