News | Local

Destination Medical Center sees $11 million increase in annual private investment

Mayo Clinic's investment increased in 2021, but other developers reduced spending in the DMC district

DMC Destination Medical Center logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 10, 2022 09:33 AM
ROCHESTER — New annual private investment in Destination Medical Center increased by 8% — or $11 million — in 2021, compared to the previous year.

The DMC Economic Development Agency identified approximately $155.3 million in new private investment last year, according to a report approved by the DMC Corp. executive committee Thursday morning.

The new private investment brings the total documented private spending in the DMC initiative to $1.26 billion.

The investments are part of the annual DMC report to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which must be submitted by April 1.

Mayo Clinic contributed $110.5 million in the investment, up from the $60.3 million it reported in 2020.

Private developers and others contributed another $44.7 million in work throughout the year, down from $83.8 million reported last year.

While Mayo Clinic investments can include projects anywhere in the city, other reported private investment is confined to the DMC district, which covers the downtown core and stretches west along Second Street, beyond the Saint Marys Hospital campus.

This report will be updated.

