Destination Medical Center survey points to need to raise awareness among firms seeking to expand, relocate

ROCHESTER — A recent survey of life-science company executives shows 82% of them were talking about expansion projects, but only 9% considered Rochester as an option.

For the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, the gap is seen as an opportunity, rather than a discouraging insight.

“Our ideal customer, doing all the things we need to be doing, that is the right shape and size for this market, is regularly out looking for places to locate, and that is encouraging,” said Michael Flynn, the DMC EDA’s senior director of economic development.

The key issue to address appears to be a lack of awareness of opportunities in Rochester and support provided by the DMC initiative.

While 79% of the company executives and people dedicated to finding new locations for life-science firms, primarily in the U.S., Canada and Europe, were aware of the Mayo Clinic and its operations, only 31% cited an awareness of Rochester, and 5% knew about the DMC efforts.

Flynn said the ideal would be to raise the awareness on all fronts to 90%, and city and DMC efforts can leverage Mayo Clinic to increase their rankings, especially since survey results show 90% to 96% of the people who knew about Mayo Clinic had a positive view of the organization.

Doug Baker, a member of the state’s DMC Corp. board, said he isn’t surprised by the results.

“I don’t find these alarming, necessarily,” said the Mayo Clinic trustee and co-founder of E2SG Partners, LP, a private-equity partnership.

He said work currently being done in the DMC district will likely help build awareness and grow interest among life-science companies looking to expand, since they frequently are looking for locations with needed infrastructure and community that can support the business.

“The work that DMC is doing to beautify Rochester and make it even more of a livable city only goes to serve the purpose of making Rochester ultimately a destination that partners of Mayo will want to come to,” Baker said. “I think that’s the way we have to think about this.”

Flynn said key work ahead will seek to make sure more companies are aware that Rochester is set to meet such needs, whether it is by providing more flexible spaces or connecting with a workforce that has the specialized backgrounds sought by life-science companies.

“We have the ability to provide a talent pipeline,” he said.

Chris Schad, the DMC EDA director of business development, pointed out that more than 40 health care and life-science technology companies are already located in Rochester, and intensive outreach will target more than 20 firms this year, which doubles what was able to be done last year.

“That’s not counting the firms that are coming here, so there are probably an equal number of groups that are coming here and learning more about this,” he said, adding that two international companies are expected to visit Rochester by the end of the month.

Among efforts is work to continue filling space at Discovery Square complex on the northeast corner of Third Avenue Southwest and Fifth Street. While the first building in the complex remains full, Schad said work continues on securing commitments to space in the second building, which is under construction.

DMCC board member R.T. Rybak, the former mayor of Minneapolis, said the lack of national and international awareness of efforts in Rochester, as well as the need to fill emerging space, points to a potential need to find a better message and marketing.

“We need to do a bigger job and more aggressive job in talking about the fact that there is this 20-year initiative that we are well into that is having new results,” he said, pointing out that past perceptions of the city might need to be overcome.

Flynn, however, said the work needs to be measured, to see what works and avoid overspending on efforts that don’t spur change.

“I think it’s wise to scale this judiciously," he said of future marketing efforts.